Works HR Director Bows Out after 35 Years in Service 

The Ministry of Works has held a special retirement ceremony in honour of its Director of Human Resources Management, Abdullahi Aliyu, who officially retired from the civil service after a career spanning over three decades.

In his valedictory remarks, Aliyu, reflecting on his journey, recalled joining the civil service in 1990 as a personnel officer, describing his service years as a journey filled with “tears, joy, laughter, and many experiences in between.”

He noted that the civil service had given him opportunities he never anticipated, including becoming a homeowner in Abuja through government housing reforms, a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations, Ahmed Mohammed, stated.

Aliyu also expressed appreciation for the quality of friendships and professional relationships he built over the years, emphasising that true wealth lies not in money but in the people one can rely on in times of need.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Rafiu Adeladan, commended the retiring director for his service and wished him a fulfilling and prosperous life in retirement.