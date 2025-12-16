Union Bank Celebrates Nigerians’ Resilience with Campaign

The popular phrase “Naija No Dey Carry Last” is not a cliché, but a reminder of Nigerians’ resilience in any economic, social, and political environment. Union Bank of Nigeria has once again reaffirmed its commitment to the innovative and resilient Naija Spirit, following the launch of its Endless Possibilities Campaign. This initiative recognises and celebrates the can-do spirit of every Nigerian.

The bank conceived the thematic campaign as a tribute to the unique Nigerian spirit of resilience and aspiration to achieve great things despite numerous hurdles along the way. This speaks to the ‘fighting spirit’ of the everyday Nigerian, who strives for success and growth despite the obstacles thrown in their way.

Throughout its distinguished 108-year history, Union Bank has been Enabling Success for the previous, current, and future generations through its Simpler, Smarter Banking. The Bank has proudly aligned itself with the Nigerian narrative, one defined by unwavering determination and purposeful ambition, serving all generations. Through its comprehensive range of products, services, and community initiatives, the institution has served as a steadfast financial partner and dependable companion, guiding customers on their financial journeys and supporting them at every stage of life.

Commenting on the aim of the campaign, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer at Union Bank, Olufunmilola Aluko, stated: “Union Bank wants to go beyond surface-level representation and connect with Nigerians on a profoundly human level. We have always seen ourselves not just as a financial institution, but as a reliable partner on everyday people’s journey. Through this campaign, we aim to celebrate every Nigerian, from the corporate achiever to the artisan, the dreamer, and the doer, showcasing the shared values that unite us, such as resilience, creativity, ambition, and pride. An affirmation of our belief in the Nigerian story and spirit of courage, determination and ability to dream big and achieve huge objectives in the face of multiple challenges. As a Brand that has stood for over 108 years, we will continue to support the evolution and transformation of the Nigerian people, whether through our digital platforms, SME support, youth-focused initiatives or specialised community impact projects that deliver value and enable success for our customers. “