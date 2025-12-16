Tinubu’s Incursion into the North

President Bola Tinubu’s recent incursion into the North represents a defining moment in contemporary Nigerian politics, signalling a recalibration of leadership, inclusion, and regional influence, writes AfakriyaGadzama.

Recently, President Bola Tinubu’s achievements, particularly the most profound inroads he has made in parts of the Northern regions that for decades were held hostage by certain vested interests—have become evident. Many people apparently do not understand the current position of the North, as progress in most areas is largely the result of the early introduction of Western education and the impact of hard work.

In the case of some Northern minorities and Christians during the time of the late Sardauna of Sokoto, he did not discriminate against any tribe nor promote divisions among them. Unfortunately, this positive approach to governance has been reversed by some currently in leadership positions, despite the fact that they benefited from the exemplary governance of the late Ahmadu Bello, the Sardauna of Sokoto.

There is hardly any family in the North that has not benefited from the late Sardauna’s exemplary and progressive leadership.

This piece is written purposely to draw attention to those who today promote their narrow and selfish interests and orchestrate division in politics in the various tribal groups in the country. As I wrote in a recent article, they are opposed to President Tinubu not because they have any progressive idea to offer and have the interest of the common Nigerians at heart. We want to point out that if anything, some of them are the embodiments of division, selfishness and discrimination.

President Tinubu, within his short stay in power, has done so much for the ordinary Nigerian and the elites. We would not fail to mention that interactions with early missionaries, schools and hospitals are singularly the reasons Northern Christians have attained enviable advancement in education, health and national service in the country. The achievements, unfortunately, have been reversed by some selfish, self-seeking and clueless individuals who, for example, allowed the takeover of schools and hospitals and never rebuilt them.

In subsequent years, we could boast of some professions, such as medical practice, law and security practice. These, as observed earlier, were destroyed by some selfish individuals. This is one reason why the President and Commander-in-Chief, AlhajiTinubu, is redeeming the past glory of the minorities in all parts of the country. It is important to point out that this pattern of alienation and discrimination is what obtains in all minority Christian enclaves in the Northern part of the country.

The appointment of General Christopher Musa as Minister of Defence is hailed at all levels, especially in Northern Christian Communities, who see it as well-deserved. They see the presidential efforts as efforts to relieve Northern Christian enclaves in all states all over the country. Above all, such efforts have unbelievably endeared him to all in Nigeria, particularly in the North. These efforts will definitely translate into massive support for him in the coming elections.

The appointment is seen, even in churches, as God-sent and part of Tinubu’s redemption of Christians in the country. They believe the President should go further by addressing the oppression of minorities in all states in the country.

The highlight of President Tinubu’s unprecedented achievement, which is widely hailed in the country, particularly in areas that have been marginalized and alienated until now, is running an all-inclusive government comprising all Nigerians in the country. As alluded to earlier, this is the first time some heavily educated and populated parts of the country that were previously not included in government and appointed into positions are included in the current government.

It is important to note that critical communities that are openly marginalized, even when they are the most dominant and educated, are currently not being marginalized. It is only because President Tinubu runs an all-inclusive government. It is said that even in states that are led by educated persons, discrimination exists. The majority and most educated are left on the sidelines. We believe this fallacious pastime is gone forever.

This is the reason some inconsequential individuals are opposed to President Tinubu’s redemptive efforts. The truth is, President Tinubu is more popular than most of them. Many of them have perpetuated themselves in politics because they have perfected the act of rigging and election manipulation. We believe they cannot have their way this time.

The other area of President Tinubu’s major achievement is promoting the freedom of worship in all states of the country. It will surprise many that Christian worship is prohibited in some states in the North. Respect for the human rights of citizens has again been respected by the Tinubu government. As observed earlier, many of us cannot recall President Tinubu or his security chiefs abusing the rights of the people or communities in any part of the country.

The only aberration is the practice of physically alienating some communities that are not under him. Also worrisome is the deceit by some politicians who are under him. If there is anything that is demeaning President Bola’s Government, it is the activities of some individuals under him. Many of them are just pretenders and sycophants who have been in government for decades but have nothing to show for it.

This is the reason many of them who are angry deserve the wielding of the big stick. All President Tinubu needs at such a time is to take steps to help the marginalized have a role in selecting those to represent them. All Nigerians are looking forward to this because all the achievements he has made have positively impacted their lives.

As many have observed, it is President Tinubu, through his aides, especially the Director General of DSS, who has quietly promoted the President’s cause by addressing some of the plights of the displaced and downtrodden in the country. Among the areas the DG DSS has positively impacted their lives is rebuilding burnt-down churches, schools, and rebuilding many communities that were razed down by armed bandits, insurgents, and sundry criminal elements. He has also boldly controlled and fought terrorism across the country to a standstill. His other area of profound achievement is coordinating the release from captivity of many school children. In addition, his taking steps to stop the senseless killings and razing of schools in communities in some states today are part of the President’s major achievements in the North.

We believe the acts of insurgence in many parts of the country will be a thing of the past soon. It is not surprising that peace and tranquility have returned to most places since the President came into office.

We have observed that parts of the country that have witnessed a series of kidnappings and terrorist attacks will be a thing of the past. It is advisable that an organization like the DSS be strengthened to nip all envisaged threats in the bud. Beyond this, there is a need to appreciate the President’s efforts in addressing the oppression of all people across the country. We have seen the light at the end of the tunnel in his recent decisions. We believe he will succeed in the next election.

-Gadzama, a former Director-General of the Department of State Services, writes from Abuja.