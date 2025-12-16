TCN Begins Rehabilitation of Afam IPP 132kV Lines

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced the commencement of the rehabilitation of two critical transmission lines within its Port Harcourt region, including the 38.6km Afam Independent Power Plant (IPP) and the 20.8km Afam IPP–Elelenwo 132kV double-circuit lines.

During a handover ceremony, the contractors were formally mobilised to begin reconductoring works on the facilities, a statement in Abuja by the TCN management said.

General Manager, Transmission Services, Ali Sharifai, stated that the 12-month project had become imperative due to the ageing state of the infrastructure, which had contributed to reduced wheeling capacity over time.

Highlighting the importance of the rehabilitation, General Manager, Transmission, Port Harcourt Region, Akpa Emmanuel, explained that both lines were central to evacuating bulk electricity generated from the Afam Power Plants into the national grid.

He affirmed that the upgraded lines will significantly enhance the reliability and stability of power supply across the region.