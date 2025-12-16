Police Arrest Nine Suspects for Alleged Robbery in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Police Command has disclosed that its operatives have arrested nine suspects in connection with an alleged robbery incident that occurred at the Dr. Obi Wali Cultural Centre and Tottinno Filling Station in Port Harcourt, the state capital, recently.

The state Police spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who revealed the achievement in a statement made available to journalists yesterday, said the Command arrested five suspects within the Diobu axis of Port Harcourt city.

Iringe-Koko also revealed that the Command had arrested four of the suspects who helped in the investigation, linking to the arrest of the current five suspects in the alleged crime.

The police spokesperson stated the names of the suspects to include: “Victor Ukabi (41), a native of Nkpa in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State; Basil Nwagazie (65), who hails from Eziebodo in Owerri West LGA of Imo State, and Nkechinyere Wokem (30), from Ubuohia Mbaise LGA of Imo State, who is a POS operator.”

Ohers are “Obinna Nwankwo (44), a native of Umu-Erim in Umuaji Uloke, Omuma LGA of Rivers State, and Igwe Eze (51), from Osuofio in Aguota LGA of Anambra State, who is the receiver of the stolen items.”

She recalled that the gang leader, Bright Nwabueze (ak. Bishop), 53, was arrested at the Rumuokoro flyover with the two rifles found in his car.

The state Police Public Relations Officer disclosed other recovered exhibits to include: “A 30KVA generator, recovered from the buyer in Onitsha on December 12, 2025, and inverter batteries, recovered from one of the receiver’s shops at Ikoku, and two rifles.”

Describing the operation as a significant breakthrough, Iringe-Koko stated: “The Command’s relentless pursuit of justice has yielded remarkable results, with the arrest of five additional suspects separately in different locations, including Diobu and Ikoku axis in Port Harcourt respectively, bringing the total number in custody to nine as well as the recovery of exhibits.”

She stated that the recent arrests are a demonstration of the commitment of operatives of the state Police Command, who she said have worked tirelessly through intelligence-led–led policing to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The PPRO further revealed that the suspects and recovered exhibits are currently in police custody, adding that in-depth investigations are ongoing to apprehend and bring all the perpetrators of the heinous crime to face the full wrath of the law.

However, the state Police Commissioner, Olugbenga Adepoju, has commended the bravery and dedication of the operatives involved in the investigation.

Adepoju urged residents of the state to maintain trust in ongoing police operations and support the Command with credible information that can enhance their swift and collective fight against crimes in all their manifestations.