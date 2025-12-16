Ohanaeze President Insists History Backs Eagles for AFCON 2025 Medal 

Super Eagles will arrive Morocco for the 35th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) armed with that golden silver they won at the last edition in Cote d’Ivoire and the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo sees this in positive light.

President – General of Ohanaeze, Senator John Azuta – Mbata, went down memory lane to highlight the performance of the Nigerian senior national team in the AFCON following a grand finale loss.

“Check the records, anytime the Super Eagles won silver, it guaranteed them a medal in their next appearance. Take these examples – Cote d’Ivoire 1984, Maroc 1988, Algeria 1990 and Ghana/Nigeria 2000,” Azuta – Mbata explained.

“After winning silver in 1984, another silver followed in 1988. Senegal 1992 came with a bronze after silver was obtained at Algeria 1990. The team bagged yet another silver in 2000. Mali 2002, yielded a bronze. This year will not be different, something must follow the silver they won in Cote d’Ivoire last year,” he said.

Asked if the next medal in Morocco will be gold, the Ohanaeze leader harped on probability.

“Gold is not impossible. However, I have observed that the three times Nigeria won gold, they entered the championships as bronze medalists in their previous appearance.

“Before their first cup victory in 1980, Eagles bagged bronze in 1978. The road to Cup glory at Tunisia 1994 was paved with Senegal 1992 bronze. Another bronze at the end of Angola 2010 prepared the path for gold in 2013,” Azuta – Mbata added.