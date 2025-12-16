NCDMB Attributes Nigeria’s 61% Local Content Feat to Media SupportNCDMBNCDMB Attributes Nigeria’s 61% Local Content Feat to Media Support

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has said that Nigerian media played a very pivotal role in the country ‘s attainment 61 percent Nigerian Content in the oil and gas industry.

It described the feat recorded in the third quarter of 2025 as a significant milestone, which reflects progress in manufacturing, fabrication, engineering, local asset ownership, and local manpower development.

Speaking at a one-day workshop for media stakeholders in Abuja, the General Manager, Corporate Communications Division of the NCDMB, Dr. Obinna Ezeobi, said there was no doubt that the Act establishing the Content Development Agency was perhaps one of the most transformative legislations ever enacted to promote industrialisation and economic development in the oil and gas sector.

“In 2010, when the law was passed, one of the first things we did was to have a media stakeholder engagement. And from that time, we kept on engaging the media. And we are proud and bold to say that Media and Communication helped us to promote and project the Nigerian Content Act.

“We can safely say that communication played a lot of roles in how we were able to propagate and accomplish what we achieved today, which is in today’s terms, 61 percent of Nigerian content in the oil and gas industry,” he said.

Ezeobi said due to the rewarding partnership, the management of the NCDMB thought it wise to organize the capacity building workshop for Media stakeholders to deepen and improve their competencies.

While giving an overview of the successes so recorded by the Board in the last two years, the Director Corporate Services at NCDMB, Dr. Abdulmalik Halilu, said Nigeria has achieved significant improvement in the ratio of expatriate and indigenous manpower.

For instance, in the execution of LNG 17 projects, he said whereas expatriate staff numbered 521 (6.13 percent), Nigerian professionals were 7,970 (93.87 percent).

In terms of in-country fabrication of Pressure Vessels, Halilu said Nigerian companies have successfully fabricated 23 Pressure vessels.

He also listed other areas where the country was making waves in oil and gas operations to include steel structures, engineering design, manufacture of safety boots, steel galvanising capacity and electrical cables used in oil and gas production.