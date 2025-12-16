NCAA Unveils Go-Live for Digital Personnel Licencing, Medical Certification System

•Says move will strengthen pilot licencing, regulations to tally with National Identity Card, mitigate fraud

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja





The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) yesterday, made another significant milestone in the growth of Nigeria’s aviation regulatory system by presenting the Go-Live phase of the EMPIC Personnel Licencing (PEL) and Medical Certification(MED) System.

It stated that the digital solution positions the industry for greater efficiency, transparency and global competitiveness.

The Director General, NCAA, Capt. Chris Najomo, in his address at the EMPIC PEL/MED Go-Live Stakeholder Engagement with Nigerian Aviation Ecosystem, in Abuja, said the initiative signifies the successful completion of system deployment, configuration, testing, and stakeholder readiness activities.

He stated that it marks the availability of the EMPIC PEL/MED platform for controlled use, familiarisation, and final transition activities.

“However, I wish to clearly state that the full operationalisation of EMPIC PEL/MED will take place on the 2nd of April, 2026. This phased approach is deliberate and necessary to ensure system stability, stakeholder preparedness, data integrity, and regulatory continuity.

“Between now and the formal operationalisation date, the following activities will take place: The Authority will complete final data validation and migration activities, stakeholders will undergo continued onboarding and user support finalisation of the AAMEs onboarding process.

“Parallel run and transition arrangements will be applied where necessary; and operational guidelines and notices will be issued by the Authority upon operationalisation on April 2nd, 2026, EMPIC PEL/MED will become the official and mandatory platform for all applicable personnel licensing and aviation medical certification transactions, in accordance with NCAA regulations.”

Najomo, further explained that the initiative represents a significant step in the digital transformation of aviation regulation in Nigeria, reinforcing the country’s collective commitment to safety, professionalism, and global best practice.

He said: “This structured transition will ensure a smooth, transparent, and internationally aligned regulatory environment and the deployment of the EMPIC PEL/MED system, a globally recognised, ICAO-aligned software for aviation regulators, is a demonstration of our commitment to adopting world-class digital tools to support Nigeria’s aviation growth.

“It represents a fundamental modernisation of the way we manage licencing, medical certification, inspector oversight, data integrity, and industry compliance.

“The Authority appreciates the cooperation of airlines, aviation medical examiners, training organisations, aviation personnel, and technical partners whose engagement has been critical to reaching this milestone.

“I call on all stakeholders to actively participate in the post-Go-Live transition activities and to prepare for full adoption upon operationalisation,” Najomo stated.