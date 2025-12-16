NBA Tackles Police over Planned Resumption of Tinted Glass Permit Enforcement

*Threatens committal proceedings against Egbetokun, Hundeyin, police lawyers

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has warned the Nigeria Police Force against the enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, currently pending before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Besides, the NBA said it would not hesitate to commence committal proceedings against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, until they purge themselves of contempt.

The body assured that appropriate professional proceedings will also be initiated against any counsel found to have misled the court in respect of the suit pending before it.

The umbrella body gave the warning following a December 15, statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, notifying that the police will from January 2, 2026, reactivate the enforcement of the suspended tinted glass permit policy.

Reacting to the proposed resumption of the policy, the NBA regretted that, “the Nigeria Police Force, despite being the foremost law enforcement agency in Nigeria, continues to exhibit a troubling disregard for the rule of law and the due process it is constitutionally mandated to uphold”.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, the National President of the NBA, Mr Afam Osigwe, SAN, observed that press release not only amounts to executive recklessness but also portrays the Nigeria Police Force and its leadership as lacking in respect for the court, the rule of law, and due process of law.

The NBA president recalled that the initial enforcement of the policy in June this year was characterized by alleged harassment, extortion, and civil rights violations, particularly against young people, resulting to a legal action against the police by the NBA.

Osigwe also recalled that at the hearing in the suit No: FHC/ABJ/CS/1821/2025, on December 12, 2025, by Justice M. S. Liman of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Chief Ayotunde Ogunleye, SAN, informed the Court of the agreement reached between the NBA and the IGP suspending enforcement of the policy, adding that on the strength of that representation, which the Court accepted as a solemn assurance, the Motion for Interlocutory Injunction was struck out.

“It is therefore deeply disturbing that barely one working day after the court relied on the undertaking of the defendants’ counsel, a contradictory statement emerged from the Nigeria Police Force announcing a reactivation of enforcement. This volte-face represents a reckless overreach, a contemptuous disregard for the authority of the court, and a serious assault on institutional integrity.

“It portrays the Nigerian Police Force as having scant regard for the rule of law and as a body insistent on imposing financial hardship on Nigerians for the financial gains of private business owners/interests”, he said.

While noting the suit has been fully heard and judgment reserved, Osigwe stressed that the Inspector General of Police has a constitutional obligation to respect the judicial process and refrain from any action capable of pre-empting or undermining the court’s decision.

He accordingly, called on the IG to immediately withdraw the statement issued by CSP Benjamin Hundeyin and halt all attempts to reactivate enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy pending the final determination of all related court actions.

“Furthermore, in defence of the rights of Nigerians, the NBA hereby directs all NBA Branches and the NBA Human Rights Committee to immediately intervene and provide legal representation to any Nigerian who is harassed, arrested, whose movement is impeded, whose vehicle is impounded, or who is prosecuted by the Police on account of the alleged violation of this unlawful tinted glass permit policy. The NBA will not allow citizens to be subjected to intimidation or abuse under a policy currently before the courts.

“Should the Inspector General of Police fail or refuse to heed this lawful admonition, the Nigerian Bar Association will commence committal proceedings against the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Benjamin Hundeyin, until they purge themselves of contempt. Appropriate professional proceedings will also be initiated against any counsel found to have misled the court.

*The statement made in open court by Chief Ayotunde Ogunleye, SAN, constituted a judicial undertaking binding on the defendants. Any contrary executive action amounts to overreaching the Court and undermines the rule of law, as firmly settled by the Supreme Court in Governor of Lagos State v. Ojukwu”, he said.