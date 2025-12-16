Indigo Dominates Emerges Model Agency of the Year

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and strategic communications agencies, delivered an outstanding performance by dominating the 2025 Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LAPRIGA), sweeping an impressive five awards in different categories, including the most coveted Model Agency of the Year.

The other four categories won by the agency during the awards ceremony held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Muson Centre, Lagos include: Insight-Driven Communication, Private Sector Public Relations Campaign of the Year, Crisis and Issue Management, and Sustainability Communications.

Speaking on the achievement, Bolaji Abimbola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Indigo Limited, explained that winning across various categories, including crisis management, sustainability communications, and insight-driven campaigns, highlights the agency’s versatility and deep understanding of evolving client and societal needs.

Abimbola explained that the recognition further strengthens the Agency’s resolve to continue delivering innovative, responsible, and results-oriented solutions.

“These awards reflect the strength of our thinking, the quality of our execution, and the dedication of our people. At Integrated Indigo, we remain committed to helping brands navigate complexity, manage reputation, and build meaningful connections with stakeholders through strategic, insight-led communication,” he said.

Speaking during the presentation of the Model Agency of the Year Award to Indigo, Chairman of the Selection Committee Chido Nwakanma revealed that the 2025 edition received over 100 entries across 19 award categories, reflecting the growing recognition of the awards and the improving quality of professional practice.