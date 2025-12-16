  • Monday, 15th December, 2025

Indigo Dominates Emerges Model Agency of the Year

Business | 4 seconds ago

Integrated Indigo Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading public relations and strategic communications agencies, delivered an outstanding performance by dominating the 2025 Lagos Public Relations Industry Gala and Awards (LAPRIGA), sweeping an impressive five awards in different categories, including the most coveted Model Agency of the Year.

The other four categories won by the agency during the awards ceremony held on Friday, December 12, 2025, at the Muson Centre, Lagos include: Insight-Driven Communication, Private Sector Public Relations Campaign of the Year, Crisis and Issue Management, and Sustainability Communications.

Speaking on the achievement, Bolaji Abimbola, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Integrated Indigo Limited, explained that winning across various categories, including crisis management, sustainability communications, and insight-driven campaigns, highlights the agency’s versatility and deep understanding of evolving client and societal needs.

Abimbola explained that the recognition further strengthens the Agency’s resolve to continue delivering innovative, responsible, and results-oriented solutions.

“These awards reflect the strength of our thinking, the quality of our execution, and the dedication of our people. At Integrated Indigo, we remain committed to helping brands navigate complexity, manage reputation, and build meaningful connections with stakeholders through strategic, insight-led communication,” he said.

Speaking during the presentation of the Model Agency of the Year Award to Indigo, Chairman of the Selection Committee Chido Nwakanma revealed that the 2025 edition received over 100 entries across 19 award categories, reflecting the growing recognition of the awards and the improving quality of professional practice.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.