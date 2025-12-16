How Maltina is Rewarding Teachers as True Architects of National Transformation

In a country where teachers often labour quietly, shaping young minds with little recognition, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has been as a powerful counter narrative. Through sustained investment, public celebration and tangible rewards, Maltina, through the Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, has positioned teachers not as background actors, but as central figures in Nigeria’s quest for national transformation. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

When Serah Yusuf’s name was announced as the 2025 Maltina Teacher of the Year at the grand finale held on November 21, 2025, at Eko Hotels and Suites, Lagos, the applause that followed spoke to more than individual achievement. It underscored a growing national recognition of teachers as the architects behind every enduring society.

Yusuf, a teacher at Wisdom International School of Excellence (WISE), Tudun Wada, Lugbe, FCT Abuja, emerged winner of the 11th edition of the prestigious competition after a rigorous process that attracted over 2,000 entries nationwide, the highest in the programme’s history.

Her reward reflected the scale of Maltina’s commitment to elevating the profession. Yusuf received a ₦10 million cash prize, an all expense paid overseas capacity development training, and a ₦30 million school infrastructure project to be built in her honour by the Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund. In recognising her work, particularly in underserved and slum communities, Maltina sent a clear message that transformative teaching deserves transformative support.

Celebrating Excellence, Inspiring a Generation

The competition did not spotlight only one teacher. Adeola Akinsulure of Omole Senior Grammar School, Ikeja, Lagos State, emerged first runner up and received ₦5 million, while Chibuzor Amarikwa of Deeper Life High School, Kwana Waya Village, Yola, Adamawa State, clinched second runner up with ₦3 million.

Beyond these top honours, 24 teachers who emerged as State Champions across the federation were each awarded ₦1 million, reinforcing the idea that excellence in education exists in every corner of the country and deserves national recognition.

This broad based reward structure, according to organisers, is deliberate. By recognising teachers at state and national levels, the programme creates role models, inspires peers, and raises standards across the profession. It also ensures that the impact of the initiative goes beyond a single night of celebration to influence classrooms and communities nationwide.

Nation Building Beyond CSR

Speaking at the event, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperative, Trade and Investment, Folashade Ambrose Medebem, captured the spirit behind the initiative. He commended the Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for what he described as a commitment that transcends corporate social responsibility.

“Nigerian Breweries, what you’re doing here today goes beyond corporate social responsibility; it is simply nation building. Tonight, we honour the remarkable men and women whose passion, resilience, and creativity shape destinies and prepare our children not just for exams, but for life,” he said.

Sanwo Olu’s remarks framed the competition as a strategic investment in human capital, positioning teachers as the foundation upon which economic growth, social cohesion and innovation are built. He congratulated Yusuf on her emergence as winner and urged all recognised teachers to continue serving as ambassadors of excellence for the nation’s youth.

“To every teacher being recognised today, whether you leave with a trophy or not, Lagos State celebrates you, and Nigeria celebrates you. You are the heroes whose work often goes unnoticed, yet whose impact is profound – resounding in every success, every breakthrough, and every community that thrives,” he added.

Public Private Partnership for Educational Renewal

The Minister of state for Education, Prof. Suwaiba Ahmad, echoed this sentiment, describing the Maltina Teacher of the Year as a powerful example of how private sector intervention can complement government efforts in education.

“Today is a powerful reminder that teachers are the true architects of national transformation. Behind every thriving society lies a corps of educators whose daily labor shapes minds, nurtures values, and builds the foundation for future progress,” Ahmad said, while applauding the Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund for its sustained investment in education and the professional dignity of teachers.

Her words reinforced the idea that recognising teachers is not symbolic but strategic. By restoring pride to the profession and investing in professional development, the initiative contributes directly to national development goals.

Building a Culture of Respect for Teachers

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, noted that the competition was designed not only to celebrate winners but to honour the profession that shapes all other professions. Describing teachers as “the steady hands shaping tomorrow,” he highlighted the programme’s growing impact, from improved school facilities to enhanced learning tools and greater professional recognition.

The Corporate Affairs Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uzodinma Odenigbo, further revealed that the 2025 edition recorded over 2,000 entries, a testament to the increasing trust teachers nationwide place in the programme. He commended the judges for their integrity and professionalism and acknowledged the role of partners such as Union Bank, Air Peace, FCMB, and Eko Hotels and Suites, as well as key stakeholders including the Federal Ministry of Education, the Nigeria Union of Teachers, ANCOPSS, and the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria.

From Recognition to Real Impact

For Yusuf, the recognition is already translating into renewed purpose. In her acceptance remarks, she expressed gratitude for the platform and described the award as a catalyst to expand her work in slum communities.

“I feel very excited after I was declared the winner. Initially, I was shocked because I never thought my effort would be worthy of this great award. With this exciting news, I am motivated to do more and expand the activities I have done so far in slum communities. I am grateful to Nigerian Breweries Plc for creating this platform to honor and recognise teachers. I dedicate this award to children living within the slum communities,” she said.

Her story mirrors the broader objective of the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition: turning recognition into real, measurable impact in classrooms and communities.

A Decade of Transforming the Teaching Narrative

Since its introduction in 2015, the Maltina Teacher of the Year Competition has consistently reframed the narrative around teaching in Nigeria. Past winners, including Rose Nkemdilim Obi, Imoh Essien, Felix Ariguzo, Olasunkanmi Opeifa, Ezem Collins, Oluwabunmi Anani, Abanika Taiye, Alaku Ayiwulu, Adeola Adefemi and Esomnofu Ifechukwu, now form a network of education ambassadors whose influence extends beyond their schools.

Backed by the Nigerian Breweries Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, established in 1994 with a start up capital of ₦100 million, the initiative aligns with broader educational interventions that have seen over 400 classrooms, libraries and sanitary facilities constructed across 74 communities nationwide, alongside scholarship awards.

Rewarding Transformation, Sustaining the Future

In celebrating teachers as true architects of national transformation, Maltina has demonstrated that meaningful rewards, public recognition and sustained investment can restore dignity to the profession and inspire systemic change. As the 2025 edition draws to a close, the message is unmistakable: when teachers are valued, nations are strengthened.