Govt  Officials, Foreign Dignitaries, Musicians Headline Ofada Rice Day

Ayodeji Ake

Federal and Lagos State Government top officials, dignitaries from the Canadian Deputy High Commission and top Nigerian artistes and comedians graced the seventh edition of the largest indigenous food festival, Ofada Rice Day, themed ‘Eko Dun Joor’.

The festival, attended by thousands, including some South-west monarchs, showcased the richness of Nigerian culture, food, and entertainment, with a convergence of leading brands.

Lagos State Commissioner for Agriculture, Ms Abisola Olusanya, lauded Ofadaboy for its dedication to promoting Ofada rice and preserving Nigerian food traditions, as well as leading the ‘Detty December’ conversation with a superlative show for seven years.

Similarly, Director-General of the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism, Dr. Abisoye Fagade, praised the brand’s commitment to showcasing Nigerian cuisine on a global stage.

Speaking at the festival, Creative Director of Ofadaboy, Tobi Fletcher, and Chief Operating Officer, Oyinda Fletcher, expressed their gratitude to attendees and partners.

“This milestone is a testament to our passion for promoting Nigerian cuisine and culture. We are excited about the future and look forward to continuing this journey. As a leading name in food and hospitality, Ofadaboy operates a thriving restaurant, offers top-notch catering services, and produces a range of premium food products, including packaged Ofada rice and spices.

“The brand has solidified its reputation as a champion of Nigerian food and culture, earning widespread recognition for its innovative efforts in showcasing the richness of local cuisine,” the duo said.

Featured electrifying performances by top Nigerian artistes, including Haruna Ishola, Salawa Abeni, Segun Johnson, Broda Shaggy, Reminisce, Dotun, Mide, Awesome band, Elijah, SquardOne, Alex Osho, Lolo, Hyenana, Gbenga Adeyinka, among others.

Food vendors from across Ogun state, such as Ikene, Itoko, and Iperu, showcased their culinary expertise, offering diverse delicacies that highlighted the versatility of Ofada rice.

Featured brands, including Pocketmoni, which was the headline sponsor, Goldberg, Maltina, Fatgbems Group, Betnaija, Action Bitters and other partners such as Golden Penny, MTN, Pepsi, Arthill Studio and others created back-to-back engagement with the various strata of audience.