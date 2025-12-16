Governors Hail Rising Health Funding, Strong Accountability at PHC Awards

Sunday Ehigiator





Nigeria’s Governors have cited rising investment levels, improved accountability, and measurable health outcomes as evidence that reforms in primary healthcare are beginning to take root across the country.

Speaking at the Third Edition of the Primary Health Care (PHC) Leadership Challenge Awards Night in Abuja, at the weekend, Mallam Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF)/Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, who was represented by the Governor of Nassarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, said states have made significant progress in strengthening primary healthcare systems over the past three years, driven by deliberate leadership and sustained political commitment.

The event, held at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre, brought together Vice President Kashim Shettima, State governors, senior health officials and development partners to mark another round of recognition for states that have shown leadership in primary healthcare delivery.

According to the NGF Chairman, health sector funding at the subnational level has grown steadily, with the combined health budgets of the 36 states rising from N831 billion in 2022 to N2.36 trillion in 2025.

He noted that about 30 percent of these annual budgets are now dedicated specifically to primary healthcare, a shift that has supported facility upgrades, recruitment of health workers and early signs of improved outcomes, including reductions in institutional maternal mortality.

He said the progress recorded since the first edition of the PHC Leadership Challenge showed what was possible when state leadership was intentional and accountable, noting that the awards have evolved into a national tradition tied to Nigeria’s annual observance of Universal Health Coverage Day.

The NGF chairman also commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare and his team for working closely with state governments to drive reforms under the Health Sector Renewal Compact, which was signed two years ago by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the 36 Governors and development partners.

He described the compact as a turning point that has helped align federal and state efforts around shared health priorities.

To deepen accountability, he disclosed that the Forum has introduced scorecards to track state commitments across key health initiatives.

An expanded scorecard focused on subnational obligations under the Health Sector Renewal Compact is expected to be released in 2026, allowing governors and the public to monitor progress more transparently.

The NGF Chairman reaffirmed the States’ commitment to the goals of the Seattle Declaration, stressing that access to quality primary healthcare should not depend on location or circumstance.

He said the gains recorded so far demonstrate that these commitments go beyond statements and are being pursued through concrete actions at the state level.

He thanked Shettima for attending the event, describing his presence as a signal of continued federal support for primary healthcare reforms. He also acknowledged commissioners for health, heads of health agencies, local government representatives and development partners, including the Gates Foundation, UNICEF, WHO, the World Bank, the EU and GAVI, for their roles in supporting primary healthcare delivery nationwide.

The ceremony concluded with the recognition of states that have shown outstanding leadership in advancing primary healthcare, as governors renewed their pledge to sustain momentum and push Nigeria closer to universal health coverage.