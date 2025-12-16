GAIA AFRICA Announces 2025/2026 Member Season, Spotlighting Women Leaders Across the Continent

GAIA AFRICA, the continent’s premier private members’ club for women leaders, has officially opened its 2025/2026 Member Season, inviting a new cohort of visionary African women to join its growing community of influence, leadership, and collaboration.

This year’s member season launches alongside “The Unbowed”, GAIA AFRICA’s new storytelling series that highlights the lived experiences and defining moments of select GAIA AFRICA members; founders, executives, board directors, builders, policymakers, and innovators whose journeys reflect resilience, ambition, and leadership.

Speaking on the new member season, Olatowun Candide-Johnson, Founder & CEO of GAIA AFRICA, said: “At GAIA AFRICA, every member strengthens the fabric of who we are, a powerful community of women who lead with purpose, authenticity, and depth. As we welcome a new season of prospective members, The Unbowed series offers a glimpse into the extraordinary women who call GAIA AFRICA home, and the power of community when women gather.”

Through curated leadership experiences, business and investment opportunities, cross-industry collaboration, and a supportive environment designed for personal and professional growth, GAIA AFRICA continues to serve as a sanctuary for Africa’s most influential women.

The 2025/2026 Member Season runs from November 2025 to March 2026, featuring programming and stories that illuminate identity, leadership, culture, and the powerful network that defines GAIA AFRICA.

For more on the campaign, click here.

About GAIA AFRICA

GAIA AFRICA is a private members’ business and social club for Africa’s most influential women leaders, visionaries at the helm of enterprise, influence, and impact. Based in Lagos, Nigeria, GAIA AFRICA provides a safe space for women decision-makers across industries to connect, collaborate, build, and advance. Through meaningful experiences, leadership development, business and investment opportunities, and culturally resonant programming, GAIA creates an environment purpose-built to elevate women and amplify their influence across the continent and beyond.