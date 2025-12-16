First Lady Initiative Lifts 250 Katsina Senior Citizens with N50m

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, through her Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), has empowered 250 Nigerian elderly citizens with N50 million in Katsina State.

The third edition of the RHI Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) was held at the Katsina Government House, Tuesday, with the theme ‘Finding Joy in Old Age.’

It featured the distribution of N200,000 cash grants to each of the 250 senior citizens who were selected across the 34 local government areas of the state.

The event also included free medical check-ups and the distribution of other essential items to the selected beneficiaries.

The president’s wife, represented by the wife of the Katsina State Governor, Hajiya Zulaihat Dikko Radda, reiterated her commitment to alleviating the challenges faced by elderly persons in the country.

She said the social investment programme underscores her unwavering commitment in “recognizing the invaluable contributions” of the elderly citizens to nation building.

Mrs Tinubu said: “Through the scheme, we have continued to express our gratitude and care for the men and women who have laboured to build the Nigeria that we are all proud to be part of today.

“This scheme is to support 250 vulnerable elderly citizens aged between 65 and above in all the 36 states of the federation, the FCT and the veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association, (DEPOWA).”

She added that each state, the FCT, and the defence and police officers’ wives association received N50 million, with 250 elderly beneficiaries in each state receiving N200,000 each.

She urged the beneficiaries to use the funds judiciously, prioritise their health and spend quality time with their loved ones.