FG Urged to Back SMEs with Grants, Market Access

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Managing Director of Rural Homes Limited, Sa’adatu MD Aliyu, has urged the federal government to roll out deliberate fiscal and policy measures that will expand access to grants, low-interest credit, and affordable market spaces for Nigeria’s struggling small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Speaking at the ongoing Karimo District Market Trade Fair in Abuja, organized by Rural Homes Limited in partnership with Regalia Pop-Up Events, Aliyu said small businesses remain the country’s “true growth drivers” and deserve structured support if Nigeria is to achieve sustainable economic recovery.

“We hope the government will look towards supporting businesses like this, especially through grants that make it easier for small enterprises to afford stalls. Our nine-square-metre shops go for as low as N300,000-one of the most affordable in Abuja. It’s designed to help small businesses grow,” she said.

Aliyu said a partnership between Rural Homes and the federal government would not only boost the economy but also make it easier for small businesses to access well-established markets, thereby bridging the gap between opportunity and infrastructure. She explained that such collaboration would create physical platforms for small producers, artisans, and vendors to showcase and scale their businesses within a well-organised and accessible environment.

“This collaboration will not be a one-off thing; it will be a long-term commitment to creating structured opportunities for small producers who form the base of our economy. A market like Karimo are where real development begins,” she noted.

According to her, the Karimo District Market represents a new model for inclusive urban trade, merging accessibility with affordability to empower homegrown businesses. The fair, which brings together vendors dealing in food, clothing, perfumes, footwear, and crafts, she said, highlights Nigeria’s growing potential for local manufacturing and entrepreneurship.

“This fair is for everyone — both elite and non-elite residents. Many of our vendors are producing their goods right here in the market. It’s about showcasing what Nigerians can make locally and sell competitively,” she said.

Aliyu urged the federal government and the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) to partner the private sector to promote awareness and patronage of modern market like Karimo, which she said was built to encourage organised commerce and enhance the ease of doing business.

“Markets like this were built for comfort and convenience. If residents know what we have here, they will take ownership of it and help it grow. Government can help by amplifying awareness and providing small-business incentives to make these spaces thrive,” she added.

While acknowledging that the market is still in its growth phase, Aliyu said progress has been encouraging, with more than 100 shops already occupied since inauguration.

“Every market grows in stages. From inauguration till now, we’ve had well over a hundred shops open. It’s a process, not a challenge. The momentum is building,” she said.

Aliyu expressed optimism that initiatives like the Karimo Trade Fair would help shift Nigeria’s economy from dependence on imports to local production, stimulating employment and value creation at the community level.

“Fairs like this go beyond sales — they create jobs, strengthen supply chains, and support entire households. Once Karimo District Market reaches full capacity, the ripple effects on Abuja’s economy will be profound,” she said.

The Karimo District Market Trade Fair continues through the weekend, featuring a diverse range of exhibitors from within Abuja and neighbouring states in what organisers describe as the first of many trade events designed to promote small business visibility and strengthen grassroots enterprise