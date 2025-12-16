Balmoral Makes History, Stages Lawrence Okolie’s First African Bout at ‘Chaos in the Ring II

Nigerian-born British two-weight world champion and WBC number one heavyweight contender, Lawrence Okolie (22-1, 16 KOs), will headline his first professional fight on African soil when he faces Ghanaian powerhouse, Ebenezer Tetteh, in a blockbuster showdown at Chaos in the Ring II in Lagos.

The heavyweight attraction is scheduled for Sunday, December 21, 2025, at the Detty December Festival Grounds, Lagos, forming part of West Africa’s month-long cultural celebration. The event will be broadcast live worldwide on DAZN.

Chaos in the Ring II is being staged by former world champion turned promoter Amir Khan and Dr Ezekiel Adamu, CEO of Balmoral Group Promotions, following the success of the inaugural edition.

“This card is here to make a statement,” Adamu said. “Africa is ready to host the biggest nights in world boxing, and Chaos in the Ring II is proof.”

Amir Khan added: “I’ve fought all over the world, but this Lagos card is special. Okolie headlining in Africa for the first time, a stacked heavyweight lineup, and Detty December behind us, we’re giving fans a night they’ll never forget.”

Born in London to Nigerian parents, the 33-year-old Okolie won the WBO cruiserweight title in 2021 with a sixth-round knockout of Krzysztof Glowacki, successfully defended the belt, and later captured the WBC bridgerweight world title en route to the heavyweight division.

Now the WBC’s top-ranked heavyweight contender, Okolie, says fighting in Lagos is deeply personal.

“Fighting in Lagos means everything to me,” Okolie said. “This is where my family is from. This is the dream. Under the Detty December lights, I’m putting on a show you won’t forget.”

Standing in his way is Ebenezer Tetteh (23-3, 20 KOs), a rugged Ghanaian veteran known for his durability and knockout power.

Tetteh recently went seven hard rounds with British heavyweight contender, Dillian Whyte, and has vowed to push Okolie into a gruelling test.

The co-main event features towering French heavyweight Tony Yoka (14-3, 11 KOs), the 2016 Olympic super-heavyweight gold medallist, who faces German veteran Patrick ‘Big Patrick’ Korte (23-5-1, 19 KOs) in a 10-round contest as Yoka seeks a return to world title contention.

The undercard also includes two all-Nigerian six-round bouts: Basit Adebayo (9-0, 4 KOs) against Sikiru Shogbesan (23-3-1, 10 KOs), and Isaac Chukwudi (5-3-1, 3 KOs) versus unbeaten puncher Raheem Animashaun (18-0, 12 KOs).

Further action sees Ghanaian super middleweight Elvis Ahorgah (15-4, 13 KOs) take on rising British star Harley Benn (9-2, 1 KO), while unbeaten prospects Shiloh Defreitas (6-0, 3 KOs) and Taye Fajimi (10-0, 4 KOs) clash in a compelling matchup.

The night also features a four-round women’s bout between Nene Joy Ojo (2-1, 2 KOs) and unbeaten Sandra Darkwah Boateng (5-0).

With elite boxing, cultural spectacle and global broadcast reach, Chaos in the Ring II is set to mark a landmark moment for African boxing, led by Lawrence Okolie’s long-awaited homecoming to the continent.