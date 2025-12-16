As Yilwatda Seeks Stronger Collaboration Between Nigeria and Global Partners…

Wale Igbintade writes that the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Prof NenwateYilwatda, is seeking stronger collaboration between Nigeria and its global partners geared towards enhancing national security.

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. NentaweYilwatda, has canvassed the the need for Nigeria and its international partners to ensure stronger collaboration to strengthen democratic institutions, enhance national security and stabilise the nation’s economy.

Speaking at an interactive session with senior journalists in Lagos, Yilwatda commended the longstanding support of the international community, noting that Nigeria’s democratic advancement has benefitted significantly from constructive engagement and mutual respect.

He also expressed appreciation to the media for their sustained commitment, stating that their work has contributed to projecting Nigeria positively on the global stage.

His words: “I want to begin by thanking you for your commitment to this country. Democracy is not negotiable, and we are all partners in nurturing and strengthening it. We are all working together to ensure our democracy grows in the way we desire”.

Yilwatda lauded Nigeria’s diplomatic posture in recent months, citing the government’s calm and strategic response to controversial remarks made by former U.S. President Donald Trump.

He said the measured statements issued in defence of Nigeria were grounded in principle and demonstrated how responsible governments should respond to external criticism.

The APC Chairman also spoke extensively on reforms within the nation’s security architecture.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu has acted on several recommendations arising from earlier consultations with the Ministry of Interior and defence stakeholders.

These reforms, he said, include changes in the leadership of security agencies and the issuance of new operational directives to improve efficiency and accountability.

Yilwatda disclosed that police personnel attached to VIPs, including senior political office holders, have been withdrawn as part of efforts to restore professionalism within the force.

Unlike in the past, he said, the withdrawal directive is now being strictly enforced.

“We took practical steps such as withdrawing police personnel from VIPs, including some of us. In the past, directives were issued but not implemented. Now, there is full enforcement”.

He added that soldiers are being redeployed from routine checkpoints into forest areas to directly confront terrorists, thereby enabling the police to assume full responsibility for checkpoint operations.

Yilwatda further noted that Nigeria is deepening its security cooperation with several foreign governments and institutions to enhance military capacity, intelligence gathering and the use of technology in counter-terrorism operations.

He acknowledged the significant financial cost of modern security tools, noting that a single surveillance drone costs about $150,000, excluding manpower, fuel and logistical needs.

Despite the heavy financial burden, Yilwatda said the government continues to prioritise security funding in recognition of the scale of threats confronting the nation.

On the economy, the APC chairman said Nigeria had been on the verge of a Venezuela-style collapse due to massive monetary financing, pre-sold crude entitlements and advance tax collections by previous administrations.

He argued that although the current reforms are difficult, they have stabilised key indicators and pulled the country back from the brink.

Yilwatda cited the recent $5 billion increase in foreign reserves, the first major rise in over six years, as well as GDP growth of about 4%, surpassing projections of below 3%.

He added that Nigeria now has a positive trade balance, with exports exceeding imports.

Yilwatda also highlighted improvements in social protection programmes saying the national social register has been expanded through the use of technology and artificial intelligence (AI), allowing the number of conditional cash transfer beneficiaries to grow from two million in a decade to six million in just 10 months.

AI tools, he explained, were used to geo-locate homes, assess structural quality and analyse spending patterns to eliminate ineligible applicants.

“If someone spends heavily on calls or lives in a house that can be mortgaged, that person cannot be classified as poor,” he said.

He added that health insurance coverage has expanded from four million to 16 million households, pregnant women now receive free malaria treatment, and cancer and tumour care initiatives have been widened to support more vulnerable citizens.

On education, Yilwatda reaffirmed the administration’s commitment to widening access.

He noted that the newly launched student loan scheme guarantees financial support for the poorest Nigerians without interest or collateral, with repayment required only after beneficiaries secure employment.

According to him, the initiative ensures that no student drops out of school due to financial hardship, adding that Nigeria’s public universities continue to produce some of Africa’s leading professionals.

Yilwatda concluded by assuring Nigerians and international stakeholders that the country remains on a path of steady progress.

“The challenges are real, but we are making progress in security, economy, social protection, healthcare and education. Slowly but steadily, things are improving,” he said.