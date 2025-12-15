Tinubu Canvasses United ECOWAS Front Against Unconstitutional Change of Govt

*bloc adopts measures to reduce cost of air travel across region

*Names Dangote pioneer business council chair

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has tasked leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to take decisive and collective action against unconstitutional changes of government.

According to him, the evolving security threats confronting the sub-region demanded unity, coordination and a shared sense of responsibility.

Addressing the 68th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, held at the State House, Abuja, Tinubu said West Africa’s increasingly porous borders made joint action unavoidable, stressing that no single country, regardless of size or capacity, couldachieve lasting stability in isolation.

The president, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, said the region’s security, prosperity and resilience were collective obligations that required consultation, unity of purpose and coordinated action among member states.

“The external threats confronting West Africa today demand nothing less than a united front. Terrorism, violent extremism, unconstitutional changes of government, transnational organised crime, cyber insecurity, climate shocks, food insecurity and irregular migration do not respect borders.

“No single member state, regardless of size, can achieve enduring stability alone. Our security, prosperity and resilience are collective responsibilities. We must sit at the same table, speak with one voice and act with shared resolve,” he said.

Tinubu reiterated Nigeria’s commitment to the ideals of the ECOWAS community, insisting that fraternity rather than force must define the future of the regional bloc.

“This is the abiding conviction of President Bola Tinubu, whose actions have consistently shown that our unity is not transactional but foundational. Nigeria remains steadfast in its fidelity to the ideals of ECOWAS and unwavering in its commitment to collective action in defence of our common future,” he said.

Speaking, too, Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority and President of Sierra Leone, Julius Maada Bio, described the summit as a historic crossroads, warning also that West Africa was facing some of the gravest security, democratic and economic challenges in its post-independence history.

“This session is a defining moment for the future of over 400 million West Africans. No border can insulate us from violence or fragmentation. Instability in one member state threatens the entire region,” he said, noting that the meeting coincided with the Golden Jubilee of ECOWAS.

Bio said terrorism, violent extremism, organised crime and communal conflicts, particularly in the Sahel, continued to undermine development.

He added that the regional response must be united, uncompromising and holistic, combining security efforts with good governance, education, job creation and community resilience.

He further disclosed that member-states were advancing plans to operationalise the ECOWAS Standby Force, including the establishment of a 1,650-person counter-terrorism brigade by the end of 2026, supported by sustainable funding arrangements.

Condemning recent unconstitutional changes of government in the region, Bio cited developments in Guinea-Bissau and the attempted coup in Benin, stressing that ECOWAS would not compromise on democratic governance.

He lauded the swift mobilisation of troops and air assets, led by Nigeria, as a demonstration of the bloc’s resolve, while reaffirming solidarity with the people of Guinea-Bissau and support for President Patrice Talon and the people of Benin.

On the economic front, Bio highlighted rising living costs, trade disruptions and shrinking opportunities across the region, describing regional integration as non-negotiable.

“Economic integration is the bedrock of the ECOWAS vision and the foundation of our collective prosperity,” he said, reaffirming commitments to remove trade barriers, harmonise policies, deepen the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme and advance monetary convergence in line with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

According to him, the ECOWAS Convergence Council has strengthened fiscal and monetary coordination, with a single regional currency by 2027 identified as a strategic priority.

“When achieved, a common currency will be transformative, reducing transaction costs, expanding trade and strengthening competitiveness across West Africa,” Bio said.

In a move aimed at easing mobility and stimulating trade and tourism, Bio announced that from January 1, 2026, ECOWAS would abolish air transport taxes and cut passenger and security charges by 25 per cent.

“This is leadership that is practical, people-centred and responsive to everyday realities,” he said.

The summit also marked a renewed push for private-sector-led integration, with President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr. Omar Alieu Touray, announcing the launch of the ECOWAS Business Council and naming Nigerian industrialist Alhaji Aliko Dangote as its pioneer chairman.

“Alhaji Aliko Dangote has graciously accepted to serve as the pioneer chairperson of the ECOWAS Business Council,” Touray said, noting that the council would drive investment and deepen economic integration across the region.

He described the body as a structured platform for dialogue between governments and private-sector actors, adding that ECOWAS is planning a West African Economic Investment Summit, envisioned as a Davos-style forum to coordinate investment and track regional progress.

Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, represented by the AU Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Ambassador Bankole Adeoye, said the session provided an opportunity for stakeholders to scale up coordination and strategic dialogue in advancing democracy and regional stability.

He stressed that the attempted coup in Benin Republic and the associated instability in Guinea-Bissau remain regrettable and “unacceptable to the African Union.”

West African leaders present at the summit included Presidents José Maria Neves of Cabo Verde, Bassirou Diomaye Faye of Senegal, Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire, Adama Barrow of The Gambia and John Mahama of Ghana.

Guinea-Bissau, Benin and Liberia were also represented at the summit.