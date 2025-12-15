Police Ministry Digitises Operations, Documentation Processes

Linus Aleke, Abuja

The Ministry of Police Affairs, has taken a major step towards a paperless work environment with the launch of the Galaxy Backbone Enterprise Content Management (ECM) platform, a digital solution designed to modernise operations, improve record management and enhance service delivery across the ministry.

The ECM platform was intended to replace traditional paperwork with a secure, efficient and streamlined digital system that would promote transparency, accountability and improved governance.

It provides an integrated interface featuring key tools such as Gov CMS for workflow management, Gov Email for official correspondence, Gov Conference for virtual meetings and Gov Drive for secure document storage.

The initiative aligns with the vision of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation to digitise the entire federal civil service by December 31, 2025.

Officials at the launch described the deployment as a significant milestone in the ministry’s ongoing digital transformation, while emphasising the need for sustained collaboration and training to ensure full utilisation of the platform.

Speaking at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Police Affairs, Dr Ogbonnaya Anuma Nlia, described the ECM platform as a critical step in the ministry’s journey towards improved governance, institutional efficiency and digital innovation.

“This is not merely the introduction of technological tools, but the beginning of a new organisational culture—one driven by accountability, transparency, institutional memory and operational excellence,” he said.

He highlighted the platform’s capacity to manage official records, track workflow processes, protect sensitive documents and enhance service delivery across all departments of the ministry.

Dr Nlia also commended the Galaxy Backbone team for their technical expertise, continuous support and commitment to ensuring a smooth and effective deployment of the system.

Urging staff to fully embrace the new technology, he assured them that the ministry would continue to provide the necessary capacity building and user support to facilitate a successful transition.