Obi Condemn Alleged Supplies of Arms, Ammunitions by Govt Officials to Bandits 

*Calls for immediate, transparent, independent investigation

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi, has condemned allegations of supplies of arms and ammunitions to bandits and kidnappers by government officials, stating that itdemanded nothing less than an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation.

In a statement, yesterday, Obi said, ”This type of news fallout goes to give credence to the much-referenced quotation of late military leader General Sani Abacha that ‘Any insurgency that lasts more than 24 hours, the government is involved’.”

According to Obi, ”Yesterday, a disturbing video emerged from Kwara State in which suspected terrorists arrested by security forces claimed that ammunition and logistics were supplied to them by government officials.

“This allegation, now circulating widely, demands nothing less than an immediate, transparent, and independent investigation.

”Over the years, trillions of naira and billions of dollars have been continuously collected by the government in the name of security. Yet insecurity has only expanded across the country, and in an increasingly brazen manner.

”Former President Olusegun Obasanjo reinforced this point even more directly when he said, ‘Before I left office, Nigeria could identify and locate anyone who committed any crime anywhere in the country.

”Today, with technology such as drones and improved tracking tools, we can easily locate and remove them. But we are not doing that. Why are we negotiating with terrorists?

”The government controls telecommunications, intelligence systems, and even financial trails, yet kidnapping, banditry, and terrorism continue to thrive. This reality raises serious questions for those in power.

”Between 2010 and 2015, under President Jonathan, Nigeria built one of the most advanced police communication and tracking infrastructures in its history.

“These systems were specifically designed to track criminal movements, particularly those of terrorists, monitor communications, and facilitate rapid response.

”We must therefore begin to ask: Where are these pieces of equipment, and why are they not being used? Why do terrorists’ confessions so often implicate government officials?

”In cases such as the St. Mary’s Catholic School attack, about 100 children were released just days ago, and government officials celebrated. Yet no terrorist was arrested, no punishment announced, and, to this day, no clear update has been given on the more than 200 children and teachers still in captivity.

”Why have we not deployed the equipment already at our disposal to trace these terrorists and rescue the remaining abducted schoolchildren?

”When insecurity persists on this scale, day after day, it points either to complicity or to a failure of leadership. No society should accept either,” the former governor of Anambra State stated.