NSC Hails Chess President, Dankwambo, Over Outstanding Performance at Youth Games

The National Sports Commission (NSC) has poured encomiums on the President of the Chess Federation of Nigeria, Senator Ibrahim Dankwambo, for leading the much needed revolution in the sport.

The former Governor of Gombe State and his board received commendation for their leadership and sustained efforts in facilitating chess development across the country.

The well-deserved applause from the NSC came on the heels of the outstanding performance of Nigeria’s youth chess contingent at the 2025 Africa Youth Chess Championships held in Harare, Zimbabwe.

“The Commission applauds not only the results but the spirit with which our young players carried the Nigerian colours on the continental stage.

“These achievements reflect commitment, preparation, and the development of chess as a key grassroots sport in Nigeria.

“We remain committed to expanding support, strengthening our talent pathways, and creating more opportunities for our young athletes to compete and excel internationally,” said NSC DG, Hon. Bukola Olopade.

Unwavering support from the NSC and the Dankwambo led board, young prodigies including Deborah Quickpen, Michelle Nwankwo, Jason Nwankwo, Zita Agusionu, Olakitan Elegbede, and Adeola Elegbede competed strongly against some of the continent’s best young players.

Across multiple age categories, the young athletes showcased strategic mastery, competitive resilience, and the hallmark discipline of Nigerian sportsmanship.

Their achievement was made possible by the relentless support of coaches, families, and the broader chess community led by the former governor of Gombe State.