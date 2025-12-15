NGX Admits N15.34bn Chapel Hill Denham Infrastructure Debt Fund 

Kayode Tokede

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has admitted N15.34 billion Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Series 11 Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund on the bourse.

The Fund comprises 140.100 million units of N100.00 each at N109.50 each under the N200 billion issuance program.

The NGX in its weekly report said, “trading licence holders are hereby notified that additional 140.100 million units of N100 each at N109.50 each of Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund under the N200 billion issuance programme were on December 10, 2025 listed on the daily official list of the NGX.

“With this listing of the additional 140.100 million units, the total outstanding units of the Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund listed on NGX has now increased from 1.056 billion to 1.196 billion units of N100 each.”

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund is Nigeria’s largest and Africa’s first-ever listed infrastructure investment trust, providing long-term, Naira-denominated financing for infrastructure projects in Nigeria.

It is a closed-ended investment trust which operates in the form of a company, registered and regulated by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission and listed on FMDQ and the NGX.

NIDF provides investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and preserves capital over the long-term by generating exposure to Naira-denominated infrastructure debt in Nigeria, which generates regular and predictable long-term cash flows.