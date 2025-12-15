  • Monday, 15th December, 2025

NGX Admits N15.34bn Chapel Hill Denham Infrastructure Debt Fund 

Business | 2 seconds ago

Kayode Tokede 

The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has admitted N15.34 billion Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Series 11 Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund on the bourse. 

The Fund comprises 140.100 million units of N100.00 each at N109.50 each under the N200 billion issuance program.

The NGX in its weekly report said, “trading licence holders are hereby notified that additional 140.100 million units of N100 each at N109.50 each of Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund under the N200 billion issuance programme were on December 10, 2025 listed on the daily official list of the NGX.

“With this listing of the additional 140.100 million units, the total outstanding units of the Chapel Hill Denham Management Limited’s Nigerian Infrastructure Debt Fund listed on NGX has now increased from 1.056 billion to 1.196 billion units of N100 each.”

The Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund is Nigeria’s largest and Africa’s first-ever listed infrastructure investment trust, providing long-term, Naira-denominated financing for infrastructure projects in Nigeria. 

It is a closed-ended investment trust which operates in the form of a company, registered and regulated by the Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission and listed on FMDQ and the NGX.

NIDF provides investors with regular, sustained, long-term distributions and preserves capital over the long-term by generating exposure to Naira-denominated infrastructure debt in Nigeria, which generates regular and predictable long-term cash flows.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.