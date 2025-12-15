  • Monday, 15th December, 2025

NDG: Organisers of the Niger Delta Games Open Athletes Registration Portal

Sport | 6 seconds ago

*Inaugurate liaison committees in the nine participating states

Registration portal for the 2nd Niger Delta Games (NDG) has opened for athletes and coaches of the nine participating states with the organisers constitution and inaugurating states Liaison Committees.

Athletes from across the Niger Delta region can now register online to participate in the multi-sport festival as the organisers pledged to provide technical support to each participating states to ensure a smooth and inclusive registration process.

Lead Consultant, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, KSM was represented by the Project Director, Fred Edoreh at the inauguration of Liaison Committees for Ondo, Edo and Delta states on Thursday and Friday at their respective state capitals.

Ikpokpo enjoined all members of the state liaison committees to work together in implementing their tasks on behalf of the organising committee.

“We expect work to begin and trial for athletes to go through the inner parts of all your state local government areas to give opportunities to all indegenes”, he charged members.

He outline the functions of the state liaison committees to include organising of the preliminary trials of athletes, from the Local Government level to the final selection at the state level and to ensure the online registration of all participating athletes and the entry of the selected athletes in the games registration portal. .

‎Other rresponsibility of the committee is to ensure that the trials and selection of athletes are in strict conformity with the general and technical rules and regulations of the games. 

They are also saddled with the task of ensuring the successful camping and training of the contingent ahead of the games as well as arranging comfortable transportation of the state contingent to and from the Games, and carry out all other directives of the Project Consultant, Dunamis Icon Limited.

For full details on registration, event schedules, and participation guidelines, visit the official website:nigerdeltasportfestival.com

