Lifting the Banner of Peace, Renewed Togetherness at Plateau Christmas Carol and Praise Festival

For three days, the Ten Commandments Prayer Altar in Dwei Du, Jos South, became a convergence point for worship, music and reflection as thousands gathered for the Plateau Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival, a celebration that echoed the states longing for peace, reconciliation and renewed togetherness. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes

For three unforgettable days between November 28 and 30, the Ten Commandments Prayer Altar in Dwei Du, Jos South, transformed into a sea of worship as thousands gathered for the Plateau Unity Christmas Carols and Praise Festival, an annual celebration that this year doubled as a powerful symbol of reconciliation, faith and renewed togetherness.

The festival featured some of the nations most acclaimed gospel artistes, including Sinach, Buchi, Uche Etiaba and Femi Coker, alongside an array of emerging performers whose passion drew loud admiration from the mammoth crowd. Choirs such as Kungiyar Nazari from Katsina, Baptist Womens Fellowship, Plateau Unity Choir and the Seventh Day Adventist Church captivated the arena with exceptional renditions, while Apostle Andrew Dangwei, Pastor Chingtok Ishaku and gospel singer and lawyer Ezra Jinang added memorable moments through their ministrations.

Bible readings and congregational hymns formed the core of the worship sessions, drawing guests from far and wide to praise and to listen to words of exhortation from men of God, including Pastor Dr Paul Enenche.

One remarkable highlight was the presence of all former governors of Plateau State. Among them was 90 year old Prof Amb Mary Lar, wife of the late Chief Solomon Lar, the first civilian governor of the state. Still remarkably agile, she participated in the Bible readings, earning admiration from the audience.

Declaring the festival open, Governor Caleb Mutfwang centred his message on peace and unity as the foundation for Plateaus progress. He urged citizens to focus on shared values rather than differences.

He said: “As always the Lords name deserves to be praised, it deserves to be worshipped, it deserves to be adored. Individually we can worship God in our homes, but God is also delighted when we come together as a people in unity to worship and exalt His name. This has been the vision that gave birth to this gathering.”

The governor expressed gratitude for the turnout despite challenges. “Indeed, the Lord is good to us, the Lord is so good,” he said.

Welcoming former governors, he paid special tribute to Senator Jonah Jang, whom he described as “the father of Plateau State” and the visioner of the prayer venue. He noted that when the site was conceived, many doubted its relevance, “but today it has become not only a place of prayer, but a point of unity for the people of Plateau State.”

Mutfwang added: “We have set aside denominations and all the things that divide us, and we are gathered tonight under one banner, the banner of Jesus Christ. With unity we will achieve a lot; with unity we will shut the door against the enemy that troubles us.”

He lamented that Plateau had struggled because of internal divisions. “We stab one another, we oppose one another,” he said, urging residents to embrace reconciliation. “There is enough for every one of us if only we unite under God.”

The governor prayed that “the spirit of unity” and “the spirit of togetherness” would envelop the state, declaring Plateau “Gods blessing to Nigeria.”

He formally opened the festival, dedicating it “to the glory of God the Father, to the glory of the Lord Jesus Christ and to the glory of the Blessed Trinity, including the Holy Spirit.”

A major moment came when former President Olusegun Obasanjo addressed Nigerias security challenges, warning that the nation faced a deepening crisis.

Obasanjo said: “In this country today, one trouble we have, one problem we have, is insecurity. And it has been with us. It did not begin with this administration. Not even with the administration before it.”

He continued: “The first responsibility of any government is the protection and security of its citizens.”

Criticising attempts to justify killings along ethnic or group lines, he said such explanations were “nonsensical.” He added:

“If our government cannot do it, we have a right to call on the international community to do for us what our government cannot do. Every Nigerian life that is lost is a shame to Nigeria.”

On the final day, Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Dr Paul Enenche, emphasised forgiveness, reconciliation and divine guidance as essential to restoring peace in Plateau State. His sermon, titled “The Gift of Jesus Christ to Humanity,” explored six dimensions of Christs gift to mankind.

Using the analogy of a fisherman who bought back his lost boat, Enenche explained redemption and noted that humanity is “owned twice by God, by creation and by redemption.” He prayed for communities affected by repeated attacks including Jos North, Jos South, Barkin Ladi, Mangu, Pankshin, Shendam and Bassa, declaring that insecurity “must come to an end.”

As the festival drew to a close, Governor Mutfwang reiterated that the programme served as a platform for healing after years of ethno religious tension. He reaffirmed his commitment to restoring Plateaus identity as the “Home of Peace and Tourism.”

The three day gathering attracted Christian leaders, traditional rulers, former public office holders and worshippers from across Nigeria, leaving a message that unity, peace and faith remain central to the states journey forward.