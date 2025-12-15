Judiciary Must Guard Credibility Ahead of 2027 Polls, Says CJN

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has urged the judiciary to maintain discipline, consistency and strict adherence to constitutional timelines in resolving election disputes ahead of 2027 elections.

Kekere-Ekun gave the charge on Monday in Abuja while declaring open the 2025/2026 Legal Year of the Federal High Court of Nigeria and its 41st Annual Judges’ Conference.

She said the judiciary would once again be required to play a stabilising role in the electoral process, emphasising that pre-election disputes must be resolved with clarity and balance in order to maintain public confidence.

“As we look ahead to the 2027 general election, the judiciary will once

again be called upon to play a stabilising national role.

“Election-related disputes must be handled with discipline, consistency, and strict adherence to constitutional and statutory timelines.

“The nation looks to the courts for clarity and balance at such critical moments.

“This court has a crucial role to play in pre-election dispute resolution,” she said.

According to her, conflicting interim orders, forum shopping and the abuse of ex parte processes undermine the credibility of the entire justice system and weakens public confidence.

She admonished heads of divisions to enforce procedural discipline firmly and fairly, emphasing that the courts must never be perceived as a theatre for political gamesmanship but as sanctuaries of constitutional order.

Kekere-Ekun also expressed concern over delays in the administration of justice, describing such as one of the most persistent complaints from the bar and the public.

“While some delays are structural, many are preventable; a judge must not see himself or herself as a passive moderator of proceedings.

”Effective case management is central to judicial responsibility,” she said.

The CJN said that the National Judicial Council (NJC) would continue to strengthen oversight of case progression, not as a tool of intimidation, but to support institutional discipline and improve justice delivery.

She said that judicial welfare, security and wellbeing remained critical priorities, noting that a judiciary expected to be bold, independent and impartial must also be adequately protected and equipped.

“A judge, who does not feel secure, cannot dispense justice with confidence,” she said.

Kekere-Ekun reiterated that ethical conduct remained the defining character of the Nigerian judiciary, adding that improved welfare must be matched with heightened responsibility.

Speaking on public perception, she said it would be unrealistic to ignore the fragility of public confidence in judicial institutions, especially given the strategic and sensitive jurisdiction of the Federal High Court.

“Restoring confidence is not achieved by rhetoric, but by reliability, professionalism and visible order in the administration of justice,” she said.

The CJN emphasised that judicial independence must be upheld as a daily discipline grounded in courage, restraint and fidelity to the law, describing it as the lifeblood of democracy.

She encouraged judges to engage openly during the conference, describing judges’ conferences as vital platforms for self-assessment, intellectual reinforcement and institutional strengthening.

In his address, the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice John Tsoho, formally welcomed participants to the special court session marking the 2025/2026 Legal Year, which he said commenced on September 17.

He described the annual ceremony as a solemn reminder of judges’ collective responsibility to uphold the rule of law, administer justice fairly and impartially, and safeguard the rights of all citizens.

Reflecting on the court’s performance, Tsoho highlighted reforms and innovations, including the E-Affidavit System and the commencement of E-Filing in the Lagos Division.

Tsoho described them as part of the court’s commitment to modernisation.

He also announced the completion and occupation of the headquarters extension building, the creation of an insolvency unit, and the establishment of a freedom of information desk to enhance transparency and accountability.

Speaking on adjudication, Tsoho gave a detailed account of case statistics, stating that 16,019 cases were disposed of in the last legal year, while 165,905 cases remained pending.

He said the court’s performance contributed to Nigeria’s removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Grey List, quoting the CJN as having described the development as a significant milestone for the country.

Tsoho disclosed that the process of appointing 14 additional judges to the court had reached an advanced stage and expressed hope that their appointment would positively impact case disposal.

He urged judges and staff to redouble their efforts in the new legal year to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary and ensure that the court remained a beacon of hope for all who came to it for justice.

He also raised concerns over what he described as incessant social media attacks on judicial officers by some lawyers calling the conduct obnoxious and ignoble.

For his part, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Mr Afam Osigwe (SAN), noted the need for enhanced case management by designating specialised courts to judges for complex subject matter such as taxation, insolvency and intellectual property.

According to him, doing so will improve efficiency and predictability.

“We must embrace a justice culture where timelines are not merely aspirations but obligations that guide how quickly and faithfully cases are heard and concluded.

“Our courts must modernise technologically, ensuring that digital filing, electronic records and virtual hearings are not exceptions but everyday tools that promote transparency and efficiency,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of the Body of Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Mr Kanu Agabi said that Nigeria was tilting to a one party system which made the work of the judiciary more urgent.

“The dominance of one political party as is the case now has virtually eliminated the opposition.

“The dominance by one political party makes the work of the judiciary more urgent and important.

“This no opposition has weakened the Nigerian federalism and when there is no opposition, the judiciary must be strong, alert, innovative and defend the law and the constitution,” he said.

A one-minute silence was observed in honour of deceased judges and members of staff of the court. (NAN)