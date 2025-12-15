Jonathan: Why Ewhrudjakpo’ll Be Missed

*Diri directs autopsy on cause of death

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, has said the death of the deputy governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, was a sad moment for all Bayelsans.

Jonathan stated this on Saturday during a condolence visit to Governor Douye Diri and the Ewhrudjakpo family in Government House, Yenagoa.

The former president recalled how Ewhrudjakpo, who represented the governor at his foundation’s democracy dialogue programme in Benin city, Edo State, mobilised the state assembly and executive council members for the event.

“For me, he was somebody my foundation and l will never forget. He represented the governor in all our programmes.

“This year in Accra, Ghana, he did the same. On November 20 this year, he also mobilised assembly members and commissioners to Abuja to celebrate the 10th year of the Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Foundation. Whenever l am having a programme, Bayelsa State is always represented. It is quite a sad moment for all of us,” Jonathan stated.

The former president eulogised Ewhrudjakpo, describing him as very humble and that nobody had anything negative to say about him.

“I was also a deputy governor but he worked harder than me. He appeared not to rest. This is even a lesson for us all to find time to rest. We pray that this state does not experience this ugly incident again. We pray God to cushion the effect of the sad incident on the state, particularly on the immediate family.”

While thanking the former president for being the first to pay the government and the late Ewhrudjakpo family a condolence visit, Diri said he had directed that an autopsy be undertaken to medically determine the cause of his death.

The governor also cautioned those politicising the unfortunate incident, particularly on the social media, admonishing them to refrain from it and rather eulogise the memory of the man who he said served the state with all his heart.

He expressed appreciation to the former president for standing with the government in good and challenging times.

“I want to make an appeal. I have seen people politicise his death. In Ijaw land, there is no enmity in death. Let nobody politicise the death of our dearly beloved deputy governor. If anyone loves him, this is the time to show it.

“I have directed that an autopsy be done to reveal the cause of his death. There are a lot of nonsense going on on social media. If anybody is issuing any statement to eulogise him, please end at that and mourn him because the state is in a mourning mood.

“That is why we have declared three working days of mourning and we expect everyone in the state to do what the former president has done today. Let us love one another to the point of death because all of us will answer this call one day,” he said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Daniel Alabrah.

Diri and Jonathan thereafter visited Ewhrudjakpo’s widow, Beatrice, at their residence at the Government House.