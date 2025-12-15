Ijeoma Nwogwugwu: An Editor’s Editor is 60

Sixty years old yesterday, December 14, a former editor of THISDAY, Ms Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, is worthy of all adoration, writes Olawale Olaleye



It is not in all cases that the physiognomy of a man cannot be used as a measure of his intelligence. Perhaps, the six-footer former editor of THISDAY, Ms. Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, is an exception.

Indeed, if the physiognomy of anyone has a direct link to their brilliance and intelligence, Ijeoma needs to grow taller – some more perhaps – to make room for her gift. What’s currently in her head is way too much for her already imposing and intimidating height.

A product of self-development, her cosmopolitan outlook, love for reading and ability to connect across disciplines and cultures have enriched her work and life profoundly.

From art to science, technology and medicine, she’s a very good fit for any intellectual engagement. Her love for reading provided this advantage. Certainly not a pushover. She always knows something about everything and everything about something.

THISDAY has had and still has many fantastic and brilliant editors, but Ijeoma is a different cast. Her gender is neither a problem nor a disadvantage. It’s always been an added value, with commanding respect where men line up the path of honour.

One of the many things that distinguished Ijeoma’s editorship was her rare ability to convert the newsroom to classroom as a learning hub, elevating standards and fostering growth. With her, learning and re-learning were not optional. You’re compelled to, else you’d appear unfit for the job in her estimation.

Ijeoma was one editor, who would invite you over after thoroughly editing your story, just to explain to you why she had performed a maximal surgery on your report. She’d take you through it all – line by line – including the use of suitable grammar, showing a very good understanding of the English language and its limitation.

“Read. Reading maketh a full man”, she’d seldom scream out Francis Bacon’s quote in the newsroom, sometimes banging the table in frustration, just so the message could sink better.

She taught everything. From the rudimentary news writing to better news angles, features articles, analyses and even the house style. She’s a teacher and editor.

Then Monday editorial meeting was always attended with trepidation by many of her junior colleagues. Each line editor would have hurriedly gone to review his pages for the day, learn his own errors and be ready to explain them.

No one defends errors anyways. But you must be armed with sensible explanation and why you should not be surcharged. She always wanted to see error-free editions of the newspaper each day. It was achievable, but very tough.

Ijeoma encouraged discretion and creativity. She wanted her paper – both in form and content – to reflect the character and exposure of good reporters. She’d encourage you to watch foreign movies (local too), read their newspapers just to learn their style and adapt them locally where necessary, especially in headlines.

Ijeoma, as the editor of THISDAY, didn’t care about your face, or who you knew. She just wanted the work done. She loathed excuses and could not stand lazy reporters or those who refused to grow and develop themselves.

One other amazing quality of this uncommon editor of editors is her ability to take responsibility as the boss. Ijeoma never threw her staff under the bus. She might have railed at you, and even called you names that she never really took to heart but out of frustration. Rest assured, she’s not throwing you under the bus.

Her reaction and love for exclusive reports, like most great editors, are indescribable. This editor will literally dance at the squealing of a good exclusive report, immediately making calls to verify and glean more facts to make it juicier.

The reporter, sometimes, could win a lunch date with her. She loved her job, and did it well. She is a hard worker with curious energy. She hardly got tired until the job was done. With Ijeoma, the newsroom was not just a fun place in spite of its inherently “traditional madness”, it constantly came alive.

It is no surprise, therefore, that God has truly blessed her as a result. The many laurels that have accompanied her sojourn in journalism did not stun many either. Her dedication went beyond words. She always put the work and her team before herself, embodying resilience and unwavering commitment.

Kind, generous, selfless, blunt, unattached, detribalised, sociable, and playful, Ijeoma’s willingness to always help out in difficult situations is a case study.

She never wasted time asking needless questions. She detested to see her members of staff in need. Helping others, for this beautiful grandmother, came natural. She’s selfless and gave with ease.

Veterans like Ijeoma, who have distinguished themselves on the job are like military generals, who really never retire but are always in the reserve for any eventuality. Ijeoma cannot and must not retire. She still has a lot to give back to journalism and journalists alike by way of imparting knowledge, professionalism and mentorship.

At 60, Ijeoma remains a pivotal force in journalism, whose influence extends beyond her immediate environment. No amount of Tributes or accolades can fully compensate for her invaluable contributions to this often thankless but vital profession – journalism.

It is a job that offers no public holidays and often requiring trading one’s official leave, just to keep the news flowing.

However, for the sake of her 60th birthday, perhaps this prayer will suffice: May the good Lord continue to honour your knees each time you offer them in prayers.

Happy 60th and many congratulations, the newsroom general!

