Gov AbdulRazaq: Kwara will Continue to Deepen Quality of Higher Education 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State at the weekend reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to deepen access to quality higher education in the state.

He however described the current sustained investment in tertiary institutions as a critical pathway to youth empowerment and state development.

Speaking at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of Kwara State University (KWASU) Malete, Alhaji AbdulRazaq urged graduating students to see their degrees as tools for service and innovation, not just personal advancement.

A total of 8,119 students graduated during the session, including 82 First Class degree holders, alongside Master’s and PhD graduates.

The governor was represented at the ceremony by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo Kawu.

Congratulating the graduands, parents and university management, AbdulRazaq said the ceremony was a celebration of resilience and excellence, noting that KWASU has continued to fulfil its mandate of producing responsible citizens and future leaders.

“Our administration has remained committed to repositioning the education sector for greatness. KWASU, in particular, has benefitted immensely from this renewed focus on academic growth and infrastructural expansion,” the governor said.

He cited the establishment of the Osi Campus and the completion of the Ilesha-Baruba Campus as landmark achievements that have expanded the university’s footprint across the state.

“These projects reflect our clear vision to bring higher education closer to the people, while creating opportunities for research, innovation and community development,” AbdulRazaq added.

According to him, the state government has also invested in modern learning facilities, digital tools and research support systems to prepare students for global competitiveness, while policies aimed at academic stability have helped position Kwara as an emerging education hub.

The governor also highlighted strategic partnerships between KWASU and initiatives such as the Kwara Innovation Hub and the Sugar Factory Film Studio, saying they were crucial to nurturing talent and enterprise.

“Such partnerships are necessary if we are to create real opportunities for our young people to compete globally,” he said.

Addressing the graduands directly, AbdulRazaq challenged them to rise above mediocrity and focus on solving societal problems.

“Your education is not merely a certificate; it is a responsibility to make meaningful contributions to your communities and to the nation. The world needs solution providers, not spectators,” he said.

He appealed to parents and guardians to give their children the support and time needed to grow, cautioning against undue pressure for instant success.

In his remarks, the Chancellor of the university, Dr. Johnson Bamidele Adewumi, praised the governor for what he described as consistent and visionary support for KWASU’s growth, particularly in infrastructure and academic development.

“The governor made sure that the Osi and Ilesha-Baruba campuses took off and also provided the University with an excellent facility to train medical doctors. Without his commitment, this vision would have remained a dream,” Adewumi said.

He also commended efforts to improve access to the Malete campus, urging the private sector and philanthropists to partner with the university to enable it do more in teaching, research and innovation.

Similarly, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Professor Abdulganiyu Ambali, said the steady expansion of KWASU was closely linked to the support of the Kwara State Government, including the completion of the new campuses and the university teaching hospital.

“We are grateful to His Excellency for keeping to his promise. These facilities have strengthened our academic and training capacity,” Ambali said, while calling for more collaboration from donor agencies and industrialists.

Also, in his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor of KWASU, Professor Luqman Jimoh, charged the 2024/2025 graduands to embrace optimism, resilience and service to humanity, describing them as game changers equipped to impact society.

“Optimism is the basic ingredient for success. Do not be discouraged by failure; get up, do things differently and try again until you succeed,” Jimoh said.

He urged the graduates to live beyond the pursuit of material wealth and remain worthy ambassadors of the institution wherever they find themselves.

A total of 8,119 students graduated during the session, including 82 First Class degree holders, alongside Master’s and PhD graduates.

The convocation attended by top government officials, traditional rulers and other dignitaries, marked another milestone in KWASU’s journey as the state continues to expand access to higher education and innovation-driven development.