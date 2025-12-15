Early Bird Uzoho Happy to be Back to Super Eagles 

*Nwabali, Lookman, Dele-Bashiru, new boy Akinsanmiro amongst early birds

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Omonia Nicosia goalkeeper in the Cyprus First Division, Francis Uzoho, is relishing his return to the Super Eagles for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Uzoho who was frozen out of the Nigerian national side after his faux pas against Ghana in Abuja costs the Super Eagles qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, however returned for the AFCON 2023 in Côte d’Ivoire. He was however ignored since Stanley Nwabali came into the scene to take the Number 1 shirt.

Speaking yesterday as the first player to arrive Super Eagles camp at the Renaissance Hotels in Cairo, Egypt, Uzoho admitted that he missed the team while he was ‘in exile’.

“To be honest, I missed the boys, I missed the vibe in the camp and all the camaraderie that goes with the national team,” began the goalkeeper who has chalked up 35 caps since his debut in 2017 in a Super Eagles 4-2 win over Argentina in a friendly.

Uzoho stressed that he has good relationship with the two goalkeepers called up for the 2025 AFCON in Morocco.

“Stanley (Nwabali) is my brother…he learnt a few things from me and I also get a few tips from him also. I think I was in camp two times with Amas (Obasogie) before I stopped coming. We are close and I have good relationship with most guys in the team.”

He confessed that it was a matter of joy to be recalled. “ it is a thing of joy to return and be having the kind of feelings that I am having now. Any player called up to the national team must be ready to give his best. So basically, I am ready and if the time comes and the country needs me, I will be ready to give my best.”

Apart from Uzoho, other players who arrived Super Eagles camp before dinner time last night include: Stanley Nwabali, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Akinsanmiro Ebenezer. Others like: Ademola Lookman, Igoh Ogbu, Bright Osayomore-Samuel, Tochukwu Nnadi, Amas Obasogie and Semi Ajay also arrived the camp by midnight.

After the weekend fixtures in most European league, most of the invited players to the Super Eagles are expected to fly into Cairo today to tomorrow’s friendly with Egypt.

Although some of the senior players who have asked for exemptions from the Egypt friendly for fears of injuries, are expected to fly straight into Fes, Morocco, the venue of Nigeria’s opening 2025 AFCON clash with Tanzania’s Taifa Stars on December 23. Tunisia and Uganda are the other teams in Group C with Nigeria.