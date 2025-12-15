Amuka, Osoba, Obaigbena, Ibori, Obi, Adesina, Others Serenade Ijeoma Nwogwugwu at 60

*Commend her professional excellence, intellectual depth

Chiemelie Ezeobi



Veteran journalist and media executive, Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, was celebrated by leading figures from politics, media, and the corporate world last night at a intimate gathering in Lagos to mark her 60th birthday.

Hosted by Chairman and Publisher of THISDAY and ARISE TV Group, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the event brought together old colleagues, protégés, friends, and admirers, who paid glowing tributes to Nwogwugwu’s professional excellence, intellectual depth, and lasting impact on Nigeria’s media and policy landscape.



Obaigbena said, “I employed Ijeoma when she was either 28 or 29 years old. She was working at Merchant Bank of Africa. We groomed her and made her a reporter, then we recommended her to the Bureau of Public Enterprises as an expert. Since then, she has been flying.”

Among the guests at the event were Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Pa Sam Amuka; former Ogun State Governor, Aremo Olusegun Osoba; former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori; CEO, McFolley Hospitality, Chike Ogeah; and Group Head of Media and External Relations for United Bank for Africa (UBA), Ramon Olanrewaju Nasir.

There were also former member of the House of Representatives and erstwhile Editor of The Guardian News Express, Nduka Irabor, and his wife, Ebele; Founder of Folio Media Group, Fidelis Anosike; and President of Newspaper Proprietors Association of Nigeria, Mrs. Maiden Ibru.



Others included a presidential hopeful, Peter Obi; Managing Director of New Telegraph, Mr. Ayo Aminu; Lagos State Commissioner for Information, Gbenga Omotosho; Chairman of Globe Motors, Nkiru Anumudu; Ruth and Grace Osime; former Divisional Director of Corporate Services at THISDAY Newspaper, Gbayode Shomuyiwa; and Executive Director of Zenith Bank, Adobi Nwapa.

Members of the THISDAY family, including THISDAY Editor and his deputy, Shaka Momodu and Olawale Olaleye, respectively, as well as Saturday Editor, Obinna Chima, were also at the venue to honour the quintessential newsroom Amazon.

ARISE TV presenter, Rufai Oseni, described Nwogwugwu as a rare friend and professional influence.

Oseni said, “She is my very good friend, and I don’t say that for a lot of people. I did radio for 10 years and I wanted to transition, and someone gave me her contact. She had the heart to build something formidable in ARISE. She kept us in line. She has a good heart and is always ready to share with people.”



Aruoture Oddiri, host of The Global Business Report on ARISE TV, who paid tribute to Nwogwugwu’s mentorship, particularly in specialised reporting, said, “It’s been an incredible experience working with her. She is incredibly vast in economics and oil and gas. I see her as my mentor in this industry.”

Former presidential spokesman and columnist, Dr. Reuben Abati, while recalling his professional encounters with Nwogwugwu during her time as editor at THISDAY, said, “Ijeoma is a sound professional. Even when I was Guardian Chairman of the Editorial Board, when she was an editor at THISDAY, we used to have healthy debates on the back page of the paper. She is a good journalist and editor. She is professionally competent and pays attention to details.”



Ruth Osime, fashion editor and media personality, reflected on their long friendship. “I have known her for 20 years. People talk about how mentally stimulating she is, but they don’t realise how caring she is,” she added.

Rolake Akinlugbe-Filani described Nwogwugwu as a force of nature.

Akinlugbe-Filani said, “She is a force and an Amazon. I first met her in December 2022 when I started anchoring Business. The first thing I noticed was how determined she was that I succeed in that role.

“You left a lasting impact. She can write on just about anything. There is nothing too complex for her to write about.”

She added, “Thank you for your service to the industry. There are women who look up to you in this industry.”

Tope Shonubi of Sahara Energy recalled Nwogwugwu’s time in public service. “Ijeoma the Great. You worked in government and there was always a threat of someone wanting to pull you down. Ijeoma was in BPE at that time and she would always call me to ask how she could be of help,” he said.



Chairman of Ikeja Electric, Dr. Kola Adesina, described her as a constructive critic whose insight proved invaluable.

Adesina said, “She was our fiercest critic, so we invited her to our board to share that knowledge and help us tackle those challenges. We have had the pleasure of sharing her knowledge with us. When God said, ‘Let there be light,’ He brought her to us.”

Nkiru Anumudu recounted their long-standing friendship. “I met her in 1977 at FGGC Onitsha, and we have remained friends since then,” she said.

A goodwill message from veteran journalist Kayode Komolafe, read by Ojy Okpe of ARISE TV, praised Nwogwugwu’s consistency and intellectual courage.

The message read, “Your remarkable achievements over the many years of your career, particularly your consistency over time, have earned my deepest respect.



“I admire your courage of conviction, clarity of purpose, analytical depth and ideological consistency. May your path remain lit on the journey of life. Please enjoy the celebration with my dear friend on the right.”

Mrs. Maiden Ibru wished the celebrant well, while Chief Segun Osoba prayed that “the next 60 years will even be better than the first 60”.

James Ibori said, “We thank God you achieved this prestigious age of 60. May God continue to bless you.”

Peter Obi described Nwogwugwu as a trusted voice in public discourse. “Every morning, Ijeoma was someone we used to read to know what’s happening in your sector. Congratulations, Ijeoma, and may God grant you many more healthy and fruitful years,” Obi said.

In her response after she was serenaded to cut her birthday cake, the celebrant expressed her gratitude to guests who came out to honour her on her day.



She said, “I want to tell everyone that there are two people I remain very, very grateful to for everything I have achieved in life. First, we have to thank my God, our God and our Saviour.

“I also thank our Chairman for giving us a platform, for liberty and for love. I am so grateful to everybody who has come here tonight. This has been a memorable evening for me.”