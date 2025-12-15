Akor, Ejuke’s Goals Evoke Sweet Memories for Sevilla as Duo Depart for AFCON

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles pair of Akor Adams and Chidera Ejuke, signed off their 2025 club duties with goals as their club Sevilla hammered Real Oviedo 4-0 in the Spanish La Liga yesterday.

Both Nigerian players who are expected in Cairo, Egypt today for the international friendly with the Pharaohs at 8pm on Tuesday evening, before proceeding to Morocco for the Africa Cup of Nations kicking off on December 21.

Inside the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Sunday evening, Akor gave Sevilla the opening goal as early as the 4th minute from outside the box.

Adams’ goal was followed in the 22nd minute by another strike from inside the area by Djibril Sow to put Sevilla firmly in control before the halftime break.

Six minutes after the return from break, scorer Adams turned provider of the assist to Batista Mendy for Sevilla third goal.

The Benue-born striker would have increased his tally in the 65th minute but narrowly missed extending Sevilla’s lead with a powerful shot, well-placed high to the right inside of the frame, after a precise pass from Alexis Sanchez.

Adams’ Super Eagles teammate, Chidera Ejuke, who came on as substitute for Alexis Sanchez, fired his first goal of the season to extend Sevilla’s commanding lead to 4-0 in the 89th minute with a shot from inside the penalty area.

The news of goals by Adams and Ejuke added to those by Calvin Bassey for Fulham and Victor Osimhen’s for Galatasaray earlier on Saturday, must have created a buzz for Super Eagles coaching crew led by Eric Chelle as the team regroup last night for the international friendly with Egypt tomorrow.