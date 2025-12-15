2025 Licensing Round: Again, NUPRC Pledges Openness, Says Human Interference Minimal 



Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) has restated its commitment to preventing and tackling corruption, promising to deliver an untainted 2025 petroleum licensing round.The Commission’s Chief Executive, Gbenga Komolafe, made the promise at an event held at the NUPRC headquarters in Abuja, in commemoration of the International Anti-Corruption Day, a statement by the NUPRC spokesman, Eniola Akinkuotu, said at the weekend.At the event which was put together by the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) of the commission, Komolafe said corruption is not an abstract issue but a danger to Nigeria’s growth and prosperity.



He said that in the oil and gas sector, where the stakes are high and revenues substantial, corruption can have devastating effects on national development.

Komolafe, therefore stressed that the role of the NUPRC in national development could not be overemphasised, noting that one of the major ways the commission had been able to tackle corruption was by reducing human interference and promoting technology like in the 2024 licensing round.



“The most compelling illustration of this reality was the Nigeria 2024 licensing round. For the first time in Nigeria’s upstream petroleum sector, bid submissions were conducted fully online; commercial bidding was digital and real-time.

“Evaluation processes were automated, measurable, and auditable; human interference was deliberately minimised to near-zero levels. The outcome was a bidding exercise governed by competence instead of connection, process instead of persuasion, and merit instead of influence.

“This achievement did not go unnoticed. The Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI) formally commended the process, verifying that the Nigeria 2024 Licensing Round was conducted free of corruption and procedural compromise,” the NUPRC chief stated.



Speaking on the theme: ‘Uniting with the Youth Against Corruption: Shaping Tomorrow’s Integrity,’ Komolafe said for the youth of Nigeria watching the petroleum industry, many of whom doubt the integrity of the system, the licensing round offers an opportunity for them to believe once more.



He said: “That is why preparations for the Nigeria 2025 licensing round continue under the same digital framework, unchanged and uncompromised: This continuity answers a fundamental question asked by young Nigerians, which is: Is good governance temporary or permanent? Our response is clear. Integrity at the commission is not episodic but institutional.”

Delivering a lecture at the event, Retired Appeal Court Justice Oludotun Adebola Adefope-Okojie (JCA) said the NUPRC plays a key role in Nigeria’s development as the regulator of the upstream petroleum sector.



“The NUPRC regulates the wealth of Nigeria because oil accounts for over 80 per cent of Nigeria’s FX and 70 per cent of government revenue. It is a gatekeeper of Nigeria’s wealth. The Commission doesn’t just process documents but destiny. With this great duty comes great responsibility,” Justice Adefope-Okojie said.

While commending the NUPRC for conducting a transparent 2024 licensing round, the retired judge advised the commission to deliberately encourage the participation of youths in the 2025 licensing round.

She added, “With the recent announcement of the 2025 licensing round, there is an opportunity for fresh players to step forward and demonstrate their capability. The time for the youth is now.



“Building on the success of the 2024 licensing round, I believe it will be transparent where the younger generation, who are frustrated, will be given more opportunities to participate in the award of licenses and leases.

“I believe it should be a deliberate policy; we need to give youths a chance to participate. They have done this in the tech space. They have produced the top unicorns in Africa. They can bring in the right partners to help Nigeria’s goal of increasing oil production,” she said.