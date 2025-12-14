WINHOMES Issues Public Notice to Subscribers

Winhomes Estate Global Services Ltd has warned subscribers and members of the public against instituting independent or parallel legal actions over the disputed Winhomes Estate land at Okun-Ajah, Lagos, stating that the matter is already before the courts.

In a public notice issued by the company, Winhomes disclosed that it has instituted and is actively prosecuting a suit, now on appeal, on behalf of itself and all purchasers of land within the estate, following demolitions, diversions and other interferences linked to the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road project and the Federal Ministry of Works.

It added that the action covers both affected and unaffected subscribers of Winhomes Estate.

Emphasising its role, the company said it remains the duly constituted developer and representative body engaging the Federal Government and the Ministry of Works on settlement, compensation and restitution.

Winhomes cautioned that it has not authorised any subscriber, group or individual to file separate lawsuits or commence independent legal proceedings on the same subject matter.

Warning of the consequences of unilateral actions, Winhomes said subscribers, who proceed independently while the appeal is pending, do so at their own risk.

The company also recalled that it had previously defended subscribers’ interests in earlier disputes affecting the estate.

According to Winhomes, subscribers are therefore stopped by conduct from disassociating from the current collective legal action.

On the future of the estate, the company reaffirmed that it would preserve subscribers’ investments once the dispute is resolved.

Issuing a cease-and-desist warning, the company cautioned miscreants and unauthorised persons against actions capable of frustrating the pending appeal or undermining negotiations with government.

Winhomes maintained that until the final determination of the appeal and resolution with the Federal Government, it remains the only recognised entity prosecuting the matter on behalf of subscribers.

The notice read: “Winhomes Estate Global Services Ltd has already instituted and is actively prosecuting a suit currently on appeal in its name for itself and on behalf of all purchasers of Winhomes Estate land situate at Okun-Ajah, Lagos, arising from the actions, demolitions, diversions and interferences connected with the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Road project and the Federal Ministry of Works. This action covers both affected and unaffected subscribers of Winhomes Estate.

“Winhomes is the lawfully constituted developer and representative body prosecuting the matter collectively in court and in negotiations with the Federal Government of Nigeria and the Ministry of Works for settlement, compensation and restitution.

“Winhomes has not authorised any subscriber, group or individual to file separate or parallel lawsuits, institute independent legal proceedings or engage third parties in respect of the same subject matter.

“Any subscriber who proceeds independently to commence legal action while this case subsists does so at their own risk and detriment, as such actions may prejudice the pending appeal, undermine settlement efforts and disqualify such persons from collective reliefs, compensation or redesign benefits.

“It is a matter of public record that during the Etisalat Cooperative claims, Winhomes protected all subscribers, and during the Olukosi family factional claims, Winhomes defended and secured the estate for all purchasers. Subscribers are therefore estopped by conduct from disassociating from the same collective protection now.”

On redevelopment, the notice stated: “Upon settlement and compensation by the Federal Government, the estate shall be redesigned, restructured and reallocated in a manner that preserves subscriber equity and value.”

The company further warned: “All miscreants, instigators or unauthorised persons are hereby formally warned to cease and desist from any action capable of frustrating the pending appeal, undermining negotiations with government or misrepresenting the legal posture of Winhomes. Any such acts shall attract appropriate legal consequences.

“Until the final determination of the appeal and resolution with the Federal Government, Winhomes Estate Global Services Ltd remains the sole entity prosecuting this matter on behalf of subscribers.”