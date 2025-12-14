Shettima: Tinubu’s Administration Will Remodel NIPSS into Digitally Driven, Global Centre of Excellence

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday reaffirmed the resolve of the government of President Bola Tinubu to remodel the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) into a globally recognised centre of excellence that is digitally driven and financially stable by 2030.



According to him, apart from serving as the most strategic platform for developing thinkers, reformers, and innovators in Nigeria, the institute’s Senior Executive Course represents a deliberate investment in the nation’s future leadership as well as a meeting point for ideas that define policy, guide reform, and influence the course of national development.

Shettima spoke while representing President Tinubu at the Graduation Ceremony of Senior Executive Course 47 of NIPSS in Kuru, Plateau State.



He said: “President Bola Tinubu, has been unequivocal in his commitment to supporting NIPSS in its transformation agenda, particularly its ambition to become a digitally driven, financially stable, and globally recognised centre of excellence by 2030.

“We recognise the Institute’s critical role in shaping national policy and in building the leadership capacity required to navigate an increasingly complex world”.

The vice president noted that the support Tinubu’s administration is giving to transform the institute exceeds funding, infrastructure and a conducive research environment.

He said, “Our support must therefore go beyond funding, infrastructure, and a conducive research environment. It must ensure that NIPSS produces implementation ready policy papers and that its outputs are fully integrated into national decision making and execution frameworks.”

Shettima applauded the theme of the Senior Executive Course 47, “Blue Economy and Sustainable Development in Nigeria,” saying it is a reflection of the urgency with remarkable clarity, and “captures the reality that development, security, environmental stewardship, and social inclusion are inseparable.”

He, however, observed that the strength of the academic work does not depend only on its academic depth, “but in its insistence that policy must be practical, implementable, and firmly grounded in Nigeria’s realities.”

Assuring that the Tinubu’s administration takes evidence-based policymaking very seriously, Shettima said he had already directed relevant ministries, departments, and agencies to give the report and recommendations of the graduands the close attention they deserve, both for immediate application and for long term strategic planning.

Earlier, Governor Caleb Mutfwang applauded the federal government’s support to the institute, particularly in facilitating the hitch-free completion of its academic programmes as well as the execution of its other strategic projects and mandate.

On his part, the Chairman of the NIPSS Board, Senator Ken Nnamani, said the pathways to addressing some of the nation’s challenges can be found in the research reports of research institutions across the country, urging authorities at the national and subnational levels to adopt products of the institute.

While charging members of the SEC 47 to be worthy ambassadors of the institution, Nnamani expressed confidence in the commitment of the Tinubu’s administration to continue to support research endeavours at NIPSS, and implement key research findings of academic institutions across the country, including NIPSS.

In his welcome address, NIPSS Director General of NIPSS, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, said the Vice President’s presence at the SEC 47 graduation ceremony underscores the federal government’s recognition of the institute as the premier research institute for the advancement of Nigeria’s policy and governance framework.

In a goodwill message, the President of the NIPSS Alumni (AANI), Ambassador Emmanuel Okafor, thanked the Vice President for his relentless support to the institute and acknowledged all of the transformative projects executed under the present management of the institute.

On his part, the Monitor-General of the Course 47, Col. Muhktar Sani Daroda, said the rigour and intensity of the programme has shaped and prepared the course participants for tasks across different sectors, even as he pledged their rededicated commitment and service to the nation.