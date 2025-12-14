Shettima Declares Open 68th Ordinary Session Of ECOWAS Leaders in Abuja

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice-President Kashim Shettima is standing in for President Bola Tinubu as West African leaders converged on Abuja on Sunday for the 68th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), amid mounting political, security and economic pressures across the sub-region.

The high-level summit is holding at the Conference Centre of the State House in Abuja, and is bringing together heads of state and government, senior officials of the regional bloc and key stakeholders to deliberate on the future of regional integration, peace and stability in West Africa.

Shettima formally welcomed the leaders on behalf of President Tinubu, who is host of the summit.

Also in attendance are President of the ECOWAS Commission, Dr Omar Alieu Touray, and the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and President of Sierra Leone, Dr Julius Maada Bio, who is presiding over the deliberations.

Other leaders attending the ECOWAS summit are President Patrice Talon (Benin), José Maria Neves (Cabo Verde), Alassane Ouattara (Côte d’Ivoire), Adama Barrow (The Gambia), John Mahama (Ghana), Umaro Embaló (Guinea-Bissau), Joseph Boakai (Liberia), Bassirou Faye (Senegal), and Faure Gnassingbé (Togo).

Leaders from countries including Ghana, Sierra Leone and The Gambia are already in Abuja for the ongoing deliberations.

The 68th Ordinary Session is focusing on pressing political, economic and security challenges confronting the sub-region, as ECOWAS is seeking to reinforce regional unity, strengthen democratic governance and deepen economic integration among its member states.

Key items on the agenda include a special debate on the future of the ECOWAS community, reflecting growing concerns over unity, institutional resilience and the bloc’s capacity to respond effectively to emerging threats.

Leaders are also considering the 2025 Annual Report on the State of the Community, reviewing reports on regional security and mediation efforts, receiving updates on Guinea’s political transition, and assessing the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS) aimed at boosting intra-regional trade.

The summit is taking place against the backdrop of recent security developments in the Republic of Benin, where authorities announced the foiling of an attempted coup, once again raising concerns over unconstitutional changes of government in West Africa.

