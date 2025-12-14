Rule in Truth With Fear of God, Cleric Urges Leaders

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

President of God’s Kingdom Society (GKS), The Church of the Living God, Felix Ekundayo Adedokun, has appealed to leaders at all levels to rule in truth and with the fear of God.

He attributed the growing incidents of killings, kidnappings and other violent crimes across Nigeria to clear signs of failed leadership and moral decay

Adedokun, at a press conference Sunday on the forthcoming GKS Feast of Tabernacles celebration slated for Warri, maintained that bad leadership was one of the major causes of the spiralling cases of violence across the country.

According to him, “Nigerians are facing an existential crisis by way of kidnappings, killings, demand for ransom, the burning of houses, lootings, destruction of farmlands, rape and others. Undeniably, these are acts of satan the devil who according to Job 1: 7; 1 Peter 5: 8 ‘going to and fro the earth seeking who to devour’. The devil’s preoccupation is to steal and to kill and to destroy.

“We exhort leaders at all levels to do things in the fear of God in that they must give account of themselves to God some day. The Bible says ‘He that ruleth over men must be just, ruling in the fear of God (Rom.14: 12; 2 Samuel 23: 2, 3)’. Proverbs 14: 34 says ‘Righteousness exalteth a nation: but sin is a reproach to any people’.”

Speaking on the Feast of Tabernacles, Adedokun said it was the only feast ordained by God that Jesus Christ partook while alive for the blessing of His people.

He disclosed that the Feast of Tabernacles scheduled to hold in Salem City, Warri, from December 14 to 21 was instituted by God as a celebration of liberation, joy and gratitude, and a period for the expounding of God’s word, citing Leviticus 23:33–43 and Deuteronomy 31:10–13.

The GKS President said the observance of the feast was a prophetic command, referring to Zechariah 14:16–19, which states that all nations must keep the Feast of Tabernacles.

He stated that the festival was a compulsory act of worship for God’s people today.

He explained that the feast was now celebrated “antitypically,”as Christians now observe the spirit and not the letters of the law (2 Corinthians 3: 6, 17) adding: “As such, worshippers no longer need to gather in Jerusalem nor offer animal sacrifices because Jesus Christ has become the perfect sacrifice for all believers.”

Highlighting this year’s programme, he said that the week long celebration will feature public lectures, solemn assemblies, street processions, songs, sermons and a Christian Music Festival involving more than 15 choral groups, adding that it will climax with the Last and Great Day Holy Convocation, where he will deliver an address titled “Passing the Time of Our Sojourning Here in Fear.”

Adedokun urged Nigerians to embrace righteousness, peace and love for their neighbours, noting that these virtues were the only way the nation can enjoy divine mercy and relief from worsening conditions.

He urged all mankind to seek God’s Kingdom, which alone offers true hope for suffering humanity, and appealed to journalists to continue supporting the truth for the benefit of society.

He prayed for God’s blessing and protection upon all who promote righteousness.