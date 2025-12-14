  • Sunday, 14th December, 2025

Oby Ezekwesili Selected for International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award

Nigeria | 43 minutes ago

Former Nigerian minister and globally renowned anti-corruption advocate, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, has been selected as a joint winner of the 2025 International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award in the category of Lifetime/Outstanding Achievement.

The notification was conveyed in an official letter from the Secretariat of the International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award, on behalf of the United Nations Special Advocate for the Prevention of Corruption, Dr. Ali Bin Fetais Al Marri, who also serves as Chairman of the High-Level Award Committee.

According to the notification of selection, Dr. Ezekwesili’s nomination underwent an independent and rigorous review process conducted by both the Assessment Advisory Board and the High-Level Award Committee. The committees found her record of service and leadership to exemplify the integrity and commitment to accountability that the award represents.

The International Anti-Corruption Excellence Award ceremony is scheduled to take place on 14 December 2025 in Doha, Qatar.

Dr. Ezekwesili is a globally respected leader in governance, transparency, and economic reform. She is a former Vice President of the World Bank for the Africa Region and a co-founder and founding director of Transparency International. In Nigeria, she served as Minister of Solid Minerals from 2005 to 2006 and later as Minister of Education from 2006 to 2007.

