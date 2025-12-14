NELFUND Applauds N100bn Dangote Scholarship Scheme 

Funmi Ogundare

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has commended the Aliko Dangote Foundation’s newly inaugurated N100 billion annual scholarship scheme, describing it as a landmark private-sector intervention that will expand access to education for more than 1.3 million Nigerian students over the next decade.

The initiative, unveiled in Lagos, last Friday, with Vice-President Kashim Shettima representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is designed to support students in public secondary schools and tertiary institutions, with a strong focus on Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The Managing Director and Chief Executive of NELFUND, Mr. Akintunde Sawyerr, in a statement, explained that the decade-long commitment aligns with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda and underscores the importance of private-sector participation in strengthening Nigeria’s education system.

He praised the Aliko Dangote Foundation for its visionary leadership and for complementing ongoing federal efforts to remove financial barriers to education.

According to him, “The N100 billion annual scholarship programme directly supports the president’s goal of empowering young Nigerians through improved access to quality education and sustainable education financing.”

Sawyerr also expressed NELFUND’s willingness to collaborate with the Dangote Foundation and relevant government partners to ensure transparency, efficiency and maximum impact of the initiative.

He reaffirmed the Fund’s commitment to ensuring that no Nigerian is denied educational opportunities due to financial constraints, stressing that strong partnerships between government, the private sector and development stakeholders are critical to building a resilient and inclusive education ecosystem.

The managing director expressed confidence that the scholarship programme would leave a lasting and transformative impact on Nigeria’s educational landscape.