Nasarawa as Quite Haven for Gunrunning Syndicates

Recent events have indicated that Nasarawa State is emerging as a hub and transit route for gunrunning syndicates operating across various states in North-central Nigeria.

Many illegal gun-running suspects arrested in Abuja; Makurdi-Wakari-Jalingo Road; and Abuja-Kaduna Expressway have often admitted to buying weapons from Nasarawa for bandits in the North-west region.

Security agencies have also made numerous arrests and seized large caches of weapons in the state as part of ongoing efforts to combat this criminal activity. These arms include AK-47 rifles and other assorted weapons.

Security forces, including the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), have conducted successful operations in 2025 targeting arms trafficking in and around the state.

In September 2025, the police command recovered 38 firearms, including AK-47, AK-49, and G-3 rifles and over 4,200 rounds of live ammunition in operations near the Benue border.

In separate operations in February and October 2025, security forces recovered additional automatic rifles, pistols, and thousands of rounds of ammunition, leading to further arrests.

Nine suspects, including alleged gunrunners and local arms manufacturers, were arrested in September 2025. Other arrests in 2025 have included a female arms courier, individuals involved in an illegal arms manufacturing ring, and suspects linked to arms supply networks spanning multiple states like Plateau, Kaduna, Taraba, and Benue.

A lot of times, most of those arrested are retired or deserted soldiers or policemen who have turned criminal elements.

Investigations have revealed that these syndicates use Nasarawa as a base for manufacturing, storage, and distribution of arms to various criminal elements, including bandits, kidnappers, and groups involved in communal clashes.

The state’s proximity to other volatile regions and the FCT (Abuja) makes it a strategic location for these activities.

Recently, the state’s Police Commissioner, Shettima Mohammed Jauro, personally led some of these operations and commended the efforts of security operatives and residents for their cooperation.

This is why security agencies, including the Department of State Services (DSS) must carefully beam their searchlights on the state with the aim of arresting the syndicates.