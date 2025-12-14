Journey for APC to Reclaim Osun Has Begun, Tinubu Declares

*Hails Oyebamiji’s emergence as party’s governorship candidate

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

President Bola Tinubu yesterday declared that with the emergence of the past Managing Director of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Mr. Bola Oyebamiji, as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the August 8, 2026 governorship election in Osun State, the journey to reclaim the state for the progressive fold has begun.

Oyebamiji was yesterday announced as the APC candidate after seven other aspirants adopted him as a consensus candidate during the party’s primary in Osogbo.



One of the aspirants, Mr. Kunle Rasheed, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), moved the motion for the adoption of Oyebamiji as a consensus candidate, which was seconded by another aspirant, Senator Babajide Omoworare.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee for the congress, Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State, thereafter put the ratification of Oyebamiji to a voice vote, and the 1,660 delegates from the 30 local government areas in the state answered in the affirmative.



“By the power vested in me, I declare Oyebamiji as the APC candidate for the August 8, 2026, governorship election in Osun,” he said.

Okpebholo, in his remarks, thanked the other aspirants for stepping down, commending them for sacrificing their personal ambitions for the interest of the state.

He said APC victory in 2026 could only be achieved through unity, and urged other aspirants to work with Oyebamiji for the victory of the party in the election.

Okpebholo, who noted that he had never lost any election, said that as the chairman of the electoral committee, the APC would win in the state.



He urged the electorate to support a candidate who would bring development to the state, saying, “We are tired of dancing”.

In his acceptance speech, Oyebamiji thanked all the other aspirants for foregoing their ambitions and giving him their support.

He attributed his emergence to the support of the leaders and elders in the APC, both at the state and national levels.

Reacting, President Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also praised the Osun State APC for the unity and spirit of reconciliation that preceded and also permeated the primary election conducted through affirmation.

President Tinubu applauded all the aspirants who graciously stepped down in favour of Oyebamiji, demonstrating party loyalty and a collective commitment to the APC’s ideals.

The President urged Oyebamiji to be magnanimous in victory by embracing all party leaders and former aspirants, ensuring inclusivity and cohesion as the party moves forward in the political process.

“The journey to reclaim Osun State for the progressive fold in the 2026 governorship election has begun”, the president stated.

“I urge all members and leaders of APC in the state to remain focused, united, and resolute. Victory is achievable, and together, we will succeed.”