In Goodwill Message to Tiv, Atiku Says Impunity is Threatening Nigeria’s Survival, Not Diversity

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has stressed that the threat to Nigeria is impunity, not diversity.

Atiku, who is also the Zege Mule U Tiv, made the observation in a goodwill message to the Tiv on the occasion of the Tiv Cultural Day 2025.

Speaking against the backdrop of incessant attacks and killings in the region, Atiku noted that criminal elements must never be allowed to define relations between communities that have shared centuries of neighbourliness and mutual respect, adding, “Our diversity is not a threat; impunity is.”

He restated his condemnation of these atrocities and called for decisive and sustained action to restore security to the region and rebuild trust.



The former vice president extended the warmest facilitations to the Tiv Nation on the occasion of the Tiv Day 2025, urging them to continue their commitment to unity, peace, and resilience.

According to Atiku, “I stand firmly in solidarity with His Royal Majesty, the Tor Tiv, Professor James Iorzua Ayatse, esteemed members of the Tiv Area Traditional Council, and distinguished sons and daughters of the Tiv Nation on this auspicious occasion.”

As Zege Mule U Tiv, he stated that he joined the Tiv Nation to celebrate a heritage defined by courage, dignity, industry, and an unbroken commitment to justice and communal harmony.

He noted that the Tiv people occupy a distinguished place in Nigeria’s cultural and historical sphere.

“Your agricultural ingenuity, intellectual contributions, and leadership in national affairs continue to enrich our collective progress. Tiv Day is, therefore, not merely a cultural observance; it is a reaffirmation of identity and a renewal of the values that have shaped generations of Tiv sons and daughters,” Atiku said.

He urged continued commitment to unity, peace, and resilience, and saluted the Tor Tiv for his steadfast leadership and unwavering devotion to harmony and cultural preservation.

In October 2022, the then Governor Samuel Ortom had accused Atiku of working with Miyetti Allah, a herders group, which he had repeatedly blamed for attacks and killings in Benue State.

Ortom’s accusation followed Atiku’s comments on the killings in the state.

Reacting to a recent killing in the Gbeji community in Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue State by suspected herders, Atiku wrote on his Facebook page that one way of managing diversity was through constitutional reforms and inclusiveness.

“When our people (Fulani) are well integrated into communities where they live, work, and pay taxes and raise their children, they would be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance,” Atiku wrote.

Reacting, Ortom accused Atiku of supporting the herdsmen and abandoning the people of the state, despite holding the traditional title of Zege Mule U Tiv, meaning ‘Umbrella of the Tiv people.’

“It was not correct for a presidential candidate who is seeking to rule the people to say that kind of thing,” Ortom had reportedly said.