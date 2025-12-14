HAPPY BIRTHDAY, IJEOMA

AYOOLA AJANAKU pays tribute to Ijeoma Nwogwugwu, an influential Journalist at 60

One name stands among the most respected figures in Nigerian journalism. A woman whose name has become synonymous with editorial excellence, fearless reporting, and transformative leadership is none other than Ijeoma Nwogwugwu. At 60 years, her story is not merely one of personal achievement, but of quiet revolution: expanding the horizons for women in media, shaping national discourse, and redefining what it means to lead in a male-dominated profession.

Born on 14 December 1966, Nwogwugwu’s journey into journalism was neither expected nor conventional. With a degree in Accounting from the University of Lagos and further studies at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, she began her professional life outside the newsroom. Yet, the pivot she later made from numbers to narratives would change Nigerian media forever.

After beginning her career in banking, Ijeoma joined THISDAY newspapers in 1995. What started as a transition gradually became the foundation for a storied career. Her accounting background, laden with analytical, rigorous, precise characterisation, not only equipped her for covering business and finance but gave her an edge as a storyteller able to probe beyond headlines into the deeper realities shaping Nigeria’s socio-economic landscape.

Within the newsroom, she quickly distinguished herself. She worked across multiple desks, rising through the ranks with clarity of purpose and intellectual rigour. By 1999, she had become Group Business Editor and, in the years that followed, established herself as both an editor and a strategic thinker with a deep understanding of Nigeria’s evolving media environment.

Ijeoma’s path was not a comfortable cruise up the hierarchical ladder – it was a demonstration of grit. In a sector where women are often marginalised, she carved out a space that allowed her voice to be heard and respected. Her ascent was marked not only by individual accomplishments but by pioneering moments that rewrote expectations for women in journalism.

In June 2012, Ijeoma Nwogwugwu reached a milestone that would solidify her place in the annals of Nigerian media history: she was appointed Editor of THISDAY, Nigeria’s most influential newspapers. In doing so, she became the second woman ever to serve as editor of a national Nigerian newspaper, following in the footsteps of the late Dr Doyin Abiola.

What set her tenure apart was not the title alone – it was her stellar performance. Over the course of 11 uninterrupted years, she edited all three main titles under the THISDAY umbrella – Weekend, Sunday, and daily editions. An achievement unparalleled in the paper’s history. Her editorial leadership bore the weight of responsibility: defending press freedom, navigating political tensions, and nurturing a newsroom in an era of digital disruption.

Her editorial voice was incisive, informed, and anchored in an unwavering commitment to truth. This was most visible in her weekly column and in decision-making that consistently elevated quality over convenience. Under her stewardship, THISDAY newspaper from the stable of Prince Nduka Obaigbena’s Leaders and Company became a platform for rigorous debate and fearless reporting – a newspaper that not only informed, but shaped national conversation and discourse.

In 2020, this influence received formal affirmation. Ijeoma was named the Most Powerful Woman in Nigerian Journalism by ‘Women in Journalism’ (WiJAfrica), ranking first among 25 leading female journalists. The accolade recognised not just her editorial role, but her impact on national policy and public accountability, her influence across Nigeria’s media landscape, and her role in galvanising broader conversations about governance and society.

WiJAfrica’s criteria encompassed measuring impact in national affairs, industry influence, career arc, and cultural relevance, highlighting Ijeoma’s extraordinary breadth of influence. While some accolades are symbolic, this ranking was substantive: it underscored the breadth of her influence among peers, policymakers, and citizens alike.

In June 2018, Ijeoma’s leadership journey took another bold step when she was appointed the pioneer Managing Director of ARISE TV, a burgeoning news channel with a pan-African focus. Her appointment marked a new phase – one that expanded her influence into broadcast media and allowed her to shape editorial vision on television as well as in print.

Under her leadership, ARISE TV grew in prominence, offering robust news coverage and expanding its reach across Nigerian and international audiences. Her transition from print to television demonstrated adaptability and foresight, connecting with diverse audiences at a time when media consumption was rapidly evolving.

After four years at the helm, she resigned in 2022, leaving behind a legacy of institutional growth and elevated journalistic standards. Though the reasons for her exit were not publicly disclosed, her tenure is widely seen as transformative for the network.

Ijeoma’s career is not only a compendium of titles and accolades. it is a testament to prowess, professionalism, and perseverance. In a media landscape often beset by commercial pressures, political interference, and digital disruption, she remained steadfast in her commitment to quality journalism.

Her career trajectory has inspired a generation of journalists, particularly women, to pursue careers in media with confidence and conviction. She has shown that leadership in journalism is more than managing news. It is about shaping narratives, defending public interest, encouraging accountability, and mentoring emerging talent. She has gone a notch further to hold board directorships in blue chip firms – a veritable characterisation that journalese influence and value does not end at the newsroom.

As she marks her 60th birthday today, Ijeoma Nwogwugwu’s story offers poignant lessons on resilience, adaptation, and impact. Her career bridges eras from a time when print was king to the digital age’s relentless pace; from the exclusive newsroom to a globally connected media ecosystem. She has done more than navigate change – she helped define it.

For many, she is a symbol of journalistic courage. For the industry, she is a benchmark of editorial excellence. And for young women dreaming of storytelling and leadership, she is living proof that boundaries can be expanded and that excellence, pursued with integrity, never goes unnoticed. Today, at 60, the narrative of Ijeoma Nwogwugwu continues – not as a closed chapter, but as a living legacy in Nigerian journalism. Go forth and conquer – The world is your oyster!

Ajanaku is a communications and advocacy specialist based in Lagos