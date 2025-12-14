Flybird Confirms Passengers’ Safety After Kano Airport Incident

Omolabake Fasogbon

Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited has confirmed an operational incident involving aircraft 5N-ISB that occurred during arrival at Kano airport earlier Sunday.

The airline, in a statement by its General Manager, Dr. Tracy Wilson, affirmed that the flight crew followed all established operational and safety procedures, adding that the aircraft was brought to a safe stop.

It noted further that all passengers and crew disembarked safely, with no injuries recorded.

“The aircraft has been secured and the incident has been formally reported to the relevant aviation authorities. A detailed technical inspection and investigation are ongoing in line with regulatory requirements.

“Flybird Aircraft Management Services Limited reiterates its commitment to safety and operational excellence and will continue to cooperate fully with authorities as the investigation progresses,” the statement read.