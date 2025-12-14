EU-IDEA Seeks Unified Framework to Reform Nigeria’s Juvenile Justice System

Justice sector leaders, legal scholars and development partners have called for a unified national framework to reform Nigeria’s juvenile justice system, warning that fragmented institutions and inconsistent practices are undermining children’s rights and long-term crime prevention.

The call was made at a Sub-National Dialogue on Juvenile Justice System Reform held in Abuja under the Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption (RoLAC Phase II) Programme, implemented by International IDEA with funding from the European Union (EU).

RoLAC Programme Officer Joshua Gbenga Dada said programme research revealed severe gaps across the justice chain from arrest and detention to adjudication and rehabilitation.

He cited the scarcity of functional borstal homes, weak family court systems, and the lack of trained social workers as major obstacles.

“The juvenile justice system in Nigeria is not unified,” he said. “What we have are pockets of effort that do not speak to each other.”

Professor Cheluchi Onyemelukwe argued that the problem lies not in the absence of law, but in poor coordination and political will.

She called for upgrades to juvenile facilities, vocational training that reflects modern realities, and court environments that are child-friendly.

Officials from the Nigerian Correctional Service highlighted existing juvenile institutions but acknowledged capacity constraints.

Stakeholders urged greater budgetary commitment and inter-agency collaboration.

The RoLAC dialogue, organisers said, is part of a broader strategy to generate actionable recommendations that will inform policy reforms and strengthen Nigeria’s compliance with international child-rights standards.

Participants agreed that reforming the juvenile justice system is not only a legal obligation but a strategic investment in Nigeria’s future stability and development.