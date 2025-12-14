EFCC: Malami Didn’t Meet Five Bail Conditions Granted Him on November 28

*Revocation of ex-AGF’s bail is political, not law enforcement, ADC insists

Chuks Okocha and Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has clarified that the former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mallam Abubakar Malami (SAN), did not meet the five bail conditions it granted him on November 28, contrary to the former minister’s claim that it revoked the bail.



EFCC’s clarification followed the African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s insistence, yesterday, that the revocation of the bail initially granted the former minister by the commission was partisan politics, not law enforcement.

The anti-graft commission, in a statement issued yesterday by its Head of Media and Publicity, Mr. Dele Oyewale, disclosed that the ex-minister had yet to meet the bail conditions imposed on him and advised Malami to channel his energy toward meeting them, rather than claiming he is being held for political reasons.



“The commission wishes to advise Malami to expend his energy on meeting the five bail conditions he acknowledged and signed on November 28, 2025,” the statement said.

According to the EFCC, “administrative bail is a discretionary temporary reprieve that allows a suspect to be released on stated conditions, pending conclusion of investigation and arraignment in court. To this effect, after his brief interrogation on November 28, 2025, Malami was offered provisional bail hinged on five requirements. He has neither met any of the requirements nor shown readiness to keep faith with them”, the statement added.



According to the commission, Malami was supposed to return to the agency for further interrogation on December 1, 2025. Still, in what the EFCC described as a curious twist, the former minister was said to have pleaded with his investigators through a letter dated December 4, 2025, seeking permission to attend to his “ill-health”.



Oyewale noted that the EFCC compassionately granted this plea even while his bail conditions had not been met.

“He was initially required to commence reporting for further investigations on December 1, 2025, but this had to be deferred to December 4, 2025, mainly owing to his request for an adjournment on grounds of ill-health. He neither provided a medical report nor any credible proof of ill health to the commission.



“The EFCC cannot allow the latitude granted the former minister on his health to stand in the way of investigations. On this score, he was invited again on December 8, 2025, for further interrogation and detained until the pending bail conditions are met.

“Evidently, the former minister’s claims of revocation of bail by the EFCC are untenable. It is equally ridiculous to insinuate that the commission barred him from granting media interviews and from participating in political activities in Kebbi State. Such bogus claims from a former chief law officer of the nation are strange, as the EFCC has no interest in the political affiliation of its suspects.

“It bears reiterating that the commission is apolitical. A former governor and ranking member of the ruling party was recently arraigned for alleged contract fraud,” the statement said.



Revocation of Malami’s Bail Politics, Not Law Enforcement, ADC Insists

Meanwhile, the ADC has described the EFCC’s revocation of the bail initially granted to the former minister as partisan politics, not law enforcement.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the party stated that, based on all available evidence, the former Attorney-General did not violate any of the legal conditions attached to his initial bail.

”Therefore, revoking his bail, especially after he attended a political rally in his home state of Kebbi, could create the inexorable impression that the action was taken to curtail his politics rather than to pursue justice,” ADC said.

The ADC reiterated the party’s support for the EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies in pursuing their mandate to investigate crimes, but warned that selective investigations or the weaponisation of investigations against opposition leaders ultimately undermine the genuine fight against corruption in the country and render anti-corruption agencies complicit in the government’s suppression of opposition and dissent.

The ADC spokesman said the revocation of the bail granted to Malami by the EFCC was politically motivated.

”From all available evidence, Malami did not violate any of the legal conditions attached to his initial bail. As a senior lawyer and former number one law officer in the country, he understands what it means to violate bail conditions.

”However, what he probably did not understand was that attending a political gathering in furtherance of his governorship ambition in his home state of Kebbi could be the basis for revoking his bail by the EFCC, even though he has cooperated fully with the agency’s investigators.

”For the avoidance of doubt, ADC regards corruption as one of the most dangerous threats to the very survival of our country. Therefore, we fully support any genuine efforts to hold public officers accountable.

”However, we are deeply concerned that some of the actions and inactions of the EFCC give the impression that the agency is a gladiator in the political arena rather than an impartial warrior against financial malpractice,” ADC added.

”Revoking Malami’s bail only after he had attended a political event makes one question the EFCC’s motive, and wonder on which side of the political divide the agency is fighting, and whether it is not violating the very same laws it purports to defend.

”By barring a citizen from political activity, the EFCC arrogates to itself powers it does not possess under the Constitution. No agency of government has the power to suspend political rights, redraw political boundaries, or determine where a citizen’s political interest may or may not be exercised.

” That this restriction applied only to Kebbi State leaves one with an inescapable conclusion that the EFCC’s real agenda is to cripple his political ambition in the state,” ADC said.

”Once again, ADC is unwaveringly committed to the fight against corruption, but we insist that politicising the fight against corruption is itself a major form of corruption. We would like to call the EFCC’s attention to the Afrobarometer survey data on corruption in Nigeria that was released earlier in the year. The report rated the Presidency (the President and officials) as the third most corrupt public institution in the country, coming closely behind the police and the National Assembly, respectively.

”ADC believes that reports such as this provide an opportunity for the EFCC to understand the magnitude of its task and reset its priorities, if it is truly committed to the fight against corruption,” he said.

The spokesman said the ADC stands with Malami, who it said, ”We believe is innocent of the charges against him until declared guilty by a competent court. More importantly, we demand his immediate release on bail, without the attached conditions that stifle his political rights.”