Wizkid, Asake Make ‘Real’ Their First Joint EP

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Following their nomination in the Best African Music Performance category at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, held early this year, for their song “MMS”, a standout track from Asake’s 2024 Lungu Boy album, Afrobeats stars Ayodeji “Wizkid” Balogun and Ahmed “Asake” Ololade have stirred excitement among Afrobeats lovers across the globe with their forthcoming album this December.

A significant moment, building on his successful fusion of Afrobeats, Amapiano, and Fuji, Asake solidifies his collaborative efforts with the Starboy Wizkid on this new Extended Play (EP), titled ‘Real Vol. 1’. Their past collaborations have consistently blended Wizkid’s soft, melodic delivery with Asake’s vibrant energy and fuji-leaning style—that has largely resonated with their listeners.

As anticipation builds among fans of the super music duo, Nigerian-American disc jockey Michael “DJ Tunez” Adeyinka posted a snippet of one of the tracks on his X page. The song, titled “Jogodo”, showcases both artistes’ lyrical dexterity. Asake delivers smooth Yoruba vocals that blend effortlessly with the beat, displaying the same mastery that has defined his previous hit records.

Wizkid follows with a line referencing the track’s title, emphasising that they are trying to kill him with alcohol (ogogoro). “Fans have already begun speculating about what the project will sound like, with many expecting a blend of Asake’s choir-heavy, street-infused sound and Wizkid’s polished Afropop style.” Fans on social media went wild as snippets of the song are already trending.

While the exact release date has not been made known, observers feel it’s the collaboration everyone wanted, and nobody saw coming, at least not this soon, promising to deliver the inescapable anthem for the ‘Detty December’ celebration. The timing is strategic. It coincides with the festive season, a period famously known as “Detty December,” which can only mean one thing: non-stop partying!

The announcement of this joint debut project was made during a recent Apple Music session where Wizkid, seated beside Asake, shared the news with a smile that immediately sent fans into a frenzy. “Special announcement, 2025 Mr Money X Big Wiz project. It’s called REAL, and it drops this December. For the people, Vol. 1,” Wizkid said, with Asake nodding in agreement.

Some music buffs noted the title “REAL (Vol. 1)” is intriguing, suggesting there could be a Vol. 2. The Wizkid-Asake project is not just business. It stems from genuine friendship. Asake opened up during the broadcast, speaking candidly about Wizkid. This collaboration is built on a history of hits. The duo has proven their synergy before.

Mr. Money described their relationship as “real.” He said it is “deep,” and it goes beyond just making music. “In our relationship, we are so close, so real. We don’t share too much. It’s December, so everyone is going to be happy with it. This is deeper than just making music, this is greatness itself,” Asake said.

Both artists have enjoyed an extraordinary run in 2025. They teamed up on “Bad Girl,” another fan favourite that further proved the duo’s smooth chemistry. Wizkid’s album, Morayo, released in November 2024, emerged as Nigeria’s most-streamed album of 2025 on both Apple Music and Spotify, reaffirming his staying power in a fast-evolving Afrobeats scene.