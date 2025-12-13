Turkish Airlines, South African Airways in New Deal to Deepen Connectivity

Omolabake Fasogbon

Turkish Airlines and South African Airways have signed a new codeshare agreement aimed at expanding passenger connectivity between Africa and Türkiye.

This was as both national carriers move to strengthen their strategic presence across key global routes.

The agreement, signed in Geneva by Turkish Airlines Chairman of the Board and Executive Committee, Prof. Ahmet Bolat, and South African Airways CEO, Prof. John Lamola, would take effect from March 2026.

In a statement by Turkish Airlines on the deal, Turkish Airlines would place its TK code on South African Airways flights across major African gateways, including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Port Elizabeth, Windhoek, Harare, Victoria Falls, and Mauritius.

In return, South African Airways will place its SA code on selected Turkish Airlines-operated routes linking İstanbul with Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Frankfurt, Paris and London.

Bolat described the agreement as a strategic push to deepen the airline’s foothold on the continent.

He said, “This is a meaningful step to strengthen our presence in the African market and deepen cooperation between Türkiye and South Africa. As the largest non-African airline operating in Africa, we place great importance on sustainable partnerships that enhance connectivity and deliver long-term value for our guests.”

Also, South African Airways CEO, Prof. Lamola stated that the partnership aligns with the carrier’s commitment to expanding safe and competitive air travel options for its passengers.

“This partnership is welcome as a strategic step in expanding safe, reliable, and competitive air services for our customers. Our partner is a respected global carrier, and this collaboration reflects our shared commitment to strengthening connectivity between Africa and Türkiye. Such partnerships are vital in supporting tourism, trade, and sustainable economic development,” he added.