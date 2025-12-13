Single Term Will Eliminate Laziness Among Politicians, Says Gov Bago

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has proposed a single term for elected officials and political appointees, arguing that it would curb laziness among politicians and boost performance.

Bago made this call yesterday while swearing in newly nominated commissioners and elected local government leaders in the state.

He noted that he had contemplated removing some appointees but chose to wait for a second term, emphasising that he would have acted more decisively then.

“I am an advocate of a single term of governance. Everything in Nigeria is now being tied to politics. It’s unfortunate. There are things I would have done today, but I am deferring them to after the election.

“I want to sack some people who are not working, but I cannot, because of the election. They have failed their exams severally, and could not be promoted, but they are a burden on the system.

“If I had a single term, I would have been more decisive than where I am today. Some special advisers, board directors and so many other people would have done their best because they have just one shot in governance.

“Everybody is procrastinating about tomorrow, tomorrow, tomorrow. When is tomorrow? Our tomorrow is today,” Bago said.

The governor also called for state police and community policing, saying that society would be a safer place than the present centralised system of policing the country.

“State police are a reality. We need to have community policing for social justice,” he said.

Nigeria currently operates a two-term system for elected executives, including the President and state governors, with each term lasting four years. The system for most appointed positions is flexible, often tied to the executive’s tenure.

The proposal for a single term, often five, six, or seven years, is not new in Nigeria. Advocates, like Governor Bago, argue it would reduce distraction by eliminating the pressure and massive resources spent on seeking re-election, allowing the officeholder to focus entirely on governance among others.