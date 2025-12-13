Sacking APC from Aso Rock Will Not Be Tea Party, Says PDP National Chairman Turaki After Meeting With Obasanjo

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The factional chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Kabiru Turaki, SAN, Saturday said that the task of sending the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) away from Aso Rock in 2027 might not be a tea party but possible due to the incompetence of the ruling party.

The chairman stated this while addressing journalists after about 40 minutes close-door meeting with the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at his Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

Turaki led some newly elected National Executive of the party leadership on a visit to Obasanjo to get his critical support and guidance ahead of the task before the party.

Turaki who emerged as the factional chairman of the opposition party during the party’s recent convention in Ibadan described Obasanjo as an highly experienced elder statesman and former president under PDP administration and whose legacies of building strong institutions has really helped to strengthen democratic growth in the country.

The former Minister of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs under former President Goodluck Jonathan said that, having just been given the opportunity to serve, the new leadership of the opposition party thought it wise to visit Obasanjo to drink from his wealth of wisdom and seek his blessings and support for the success of the new administration.

In the entourage of the new PDP leadership were the BOT Chairman and former Senate President, Sen Adolphus Wabara, the National Secretary and former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja, two former governors of Niger and Plateau States, Alhaji Muazu Banginda Aliyu and Sen Jonah Jang respectively, Dr Wole Oluyede, the party’s governorship candidate for the forthcoming gubernatorial elections among others.

Turaki said that though the task ahead to send the APC government packing in 2027 due to their incompetence and maladministration might not be a tea party but the frank talk the opposition party leaders had with Obasanjo has further inspired them that task ahead was not impossible

He said, “As the newly elected PDP leadership during our recent congress at Ibadan, we came to introduce ourselves to our father, the former president under the PDP administration, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

“I didn’t come alone, the former Senate President and the BOT Chairman of our great Party, Sen Adolphus Wabara is here likewise our National Secretary, the former deputy governor of Oyo State, Alhaji Taofeek Arapaja is also here. Two former governors of Niger and Plateau States, Alhaji Muazu Babangida Aliyu and Sen Jonah Jang are also part of the entourage among others.

“We came to thank the former president for his vision and contributions to strengthening our democracy and good governance while he was in power, we came to thank him for helping to build strong institutions which the country is enjoying till today.

“We have also come to see the former president to draw inspiration from him as an oracle, we have come to get guidance, we have come to get advice, we have equally come to get critical support because if we must succeed in the gargantuan assignment that has been thrust upon our shoulders, then we must come to people like Chief Obasanjo who have the prerequisite experience.

“There is a proverb that says that a woman who started cooking before you must definitely have more broken pots. So we have come to see our father here in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital and we have spoken to Baba and Baba too has spoken to us and we are enriched.

“We have also realized more than ever before now that yes, the task before us may not be an easy one but from the inspiration and guidance that we have received from Baba today, we are more than ready to go all the way and take PDP back to the seat of power come 2027”

He stated that PDP is battle ready for 2027 and this would be more obvious when the party claim victory in the coming gubernatorial elections in Ekiti and Osun States

“PDP is battle ready for 2027 and as our mark of readiness, we shall take over Ekiti State and then follow up with Osun State.

“By the time we win these two states we shall leave no one in doubt that PDP, once again is on the move, PDP is on the rise to chase out the APC government with all its incompetence and maladministration in 2027”.

Addressing the teeming party members later at the state party secretariat, Turaki urged PDP members globally to give their support to the new leadership of the party saying that the era of impunity and shenanigans is over in the party as the members would be supported to pitch tent with their preferred candidates during election.

He said that “the truth is that PDP is back and is on the rise to take its rightful place in the democratic process of the country.

“The Nigerians could see that since our convention held in Ibadan, the APC is now worried more than ever before, they know that the equation has changed and that PDP is ready to send them packing in 2027”.

The National Secretary of the party, Arapaja and the BOT Chairman, Wabara in their separate addresses also urged the party members to remain united and begin massive mobilisation even as everyone remains dedicated to bringing the party back to power to continue its tradition of good governance and rich welfare packages for the people in 2027.

Speaking with journalists at the event, the state chairman of the party, Abayomi Tella said that the party members were quite happy to be the first state to receive the leadership of the party after their election in Ibadan about three weeks ago,

Tella said that “We are all very happy, our hope is rekindled, now we know that the end has come to all the shenanigans of the past in the party, it is a new dawn and we are all happy”.

The state party chairman said that for the 2027 election, the opposition party is battle ready to defeat the APC government warning that the people would however not tolerate any act of harassment and intimidation as witnessed in recent elections in the state.

He explained that “For 2027, the election will be about the people versus political parties. It doesn’t matter whether it’s APC or PDP. The people of Ogun State have tasted water and palm oil and they are at home with the difference. So, it is the people of the state with the support of the PDP that will get the mantle of leadership in 2027.

“It’s not about us alone because everyone is tired of this government, enough of this maladministration and bad governance under APC leadership,”, he said.